Correctionville Notice of Public Hearing (Sale of Chevy Pumper)
City of Correctionville
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the 1994 Chevy Pumper by advertising to be finalized on a date to be determined.
The Hearing will be held December 13, 2021 at city hall at 7:00 p.m.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
By: /s/ Nathan Heilman
Nathan Heilman, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Carla Mathers
Carla Mathers, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 18, 2021