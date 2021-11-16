 Skip to content

Correctionville Notice of Public Hearing (Sale of Chevy Pumper)

City of Correctionville
LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the 1994 Chevy Pumper by advertising to be finalized on a date to be determined.

The Hearing will be held December 13, 2021 at city hall at 7:00 p.m.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville
By: /s/ Nathan Heilman
Nathan Heilman, Mayor

ATTEST:
/s/ Carla Mathers
Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 18, 2021

