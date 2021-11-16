Lorraine Gries

Lorraine M. Gries, 84, of McCook Lake, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Father Terry Roder officiating. Visitation with family present will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Neptune, Iowa. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Miss Gries was born March 23, 1937, in Kingsley, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Helen (Plendl) Gries. She graduated from Pierson High School in 1955. She was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation for 20 years. After her retirement, she began employment at Big Soo Terminal for another 20 years.

Lorraine enjoyed bowling, playing Yahtzee, reading the paper, and completing crossword puzzles. What she loved most was spending time with family including her brothers and their wives and attending numerous events of her nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-greats.

Lorraine is survived by two brothers Vernon Gries (Joann Phillips) and Francis (Ruth) Gries, both of Sioux City; 15 nieces/nephews; 29 great-nieces/nephews; and 18 great-great-nieces/nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers Jr., Lawrence, Kenneth, and Eldon Gries; two sisters-in-law Jane and Kathy Gries; nieces Vickie and Debbie Gries; and nephews Michael and Steven Gries, and Joseph Strom.

Pallbearers will be Keith Gries, Josh Gries, Jarrod Beargeon, Wade Dreeszen, Carter Strom, and Kaleb Gries.