Betty Pierce

Betty Ann (Siefke) Pierce, 80, of Correctionville, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.

A funeral service was held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville with Clif Cockburn officiating. Burial will be held at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.

Betty Ann Pierce was born on September 16, 1941 to Elijah Carl and Opal Agnes (Scott) Siefke in Anthon, Iowa.

She was married to Larry LaDean Pierce Sr. on June 27, 1959 in Correctionville, IA. To this union four children were born, Sandra “Barnie,” Larry Pierce, Jr., Phil and Laurie. They raised their family in Correctionville.

Through the years Betty worked at Pierce Produce & Clothing, the Copeland Park swimming pool, Super Valu in Sioux City and Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City until her retirement in 2017.

Betty enjoyed camping with family, reading, doing puzzle books and concerts, especially Joe Diffie.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Pierce, Sr of Correctionville; children, Sandra “Barnie” (Brian) Goettsch of Galva, IA, Larry Pierce, Jr. of Elk Point, SD, Phil (Jo) Pierce of Sioux City, IA and Laurie Pierce of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren,

Stephanie Brandt, Ryan Goettsch, Nicole Koster, Annie Pierce, Shane Pierce, Chad Pierce; 16 great-grandchildren and brother, Brad Siefke of Correctionville.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Bernice Lee Siefke; sister, Janet Jenkins; brother, Bernard “Butch” Siefke; and sister, Beulah “Bootie” Sand.