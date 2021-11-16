Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — November 8, 2021

Anthon City Council

NOVEMBER 8, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on November 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Polly Pithan, Karen Newman, Deputy Stewart, Dave Petersen, Eric & Kelly Lundell, Adam & Dawn Henderson, Kevin Clausen, Bob Farmer, Butch & Judy Fleck, Brenda, Trevor and Braydon Cockburn, Robin Kindig and Tony Umbach.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Stewart was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 45 hours and 15 minutes, responded to 6 calls for service and spent 6 hours and 30 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from October 11, 2021 meeting and financial reports as filed, a building permit to Anthon Community Center at 110 N. 5th Ave for a building expansion, authorize the Mayor to sign the Animal Holding Contract with Siouxland Humane Society and Fireside Steakhouse LLC temporary liquor location. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, stated final steps are being completed for property abandonment of the premises at 207 Cauley Ave S, Anthon, IA 51004.

SANITARY SERVICES: Eric Lundell, from Sanitary Services was present to inquire about a possible garbage day change in response to the new automated truck’s capabilities. Further information is being sought.

BRENDA COCKBURN – COMMUNITY CATALYST BUILDING REMEDIATION PROGRAM FOR 101 N. 3RD AVE.: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kuhlmann to approve funding assistance of combined “in kind” and cash up to $10,000 by the city, should grant be received. Carried 5-0. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Pithan, to adopt Resolution #2021-11-516 entitled “A Resolution Authorizing Mayor and City Clerk to Execute Documents on Behalf of the City of Anthon, Iowa”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

ELECTRIC RATE STUDY: Dave Peterson, JEO Engineering was present with the electric rate study. After much discussion Peterson recommended the City implement a 3% rate increase and was directed to prepare additional information and recommendations for the December meeting.

Councilman Benson leaves at 6:40 p.m.

JEO CONSULTING, Dave Peterson: Dave Peterson, JEO Engineering presented the importance of electrical infrastructure upgrades to the substation and transmission lines.

PRESENTATION – ACDC proposal for funds: The meeting between Councilman Pithan, Mayor Reimer and the Anthon Community Development Corporation (ACDC) to consider options for transferring full or partial farm lease revenues to the Anthon Community Development Corporation (ACDC) for economic development uses was tabled, with updates to be provided at the next meeting.

ADAM HENDERSON – Community Concerns: Henderson opened his concerns by asking for the resignation of Mayor Reimer. No comment given. Henderson reported that the handling of a concern witnessed by Mayor Reimer by Omaha Concrete Cutting Co. contractors at the Anthon Community Center was dealt with in an unprofessional manner. Mayor Reimer countered by stating her safety concerns involving a high voltage electrical line to the proximity of the contract workers. No further actions were taken.

ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER – Construction Design Plan: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann to defer the decision making regarding the Anthon Community Center to the Anthon Community Center Association (ACCA) with the stipulation they provide quarterly updates to the Council. Carried 4-0.

FARM LEASE: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the renewal of the 1-year farm lease contract to the existing lessee for $275 per acre, with the stipulation trees are trimmed off the terraces. Carried 4-0.

CONTRACT: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the “Agreement for Services” between the City of Anthon and Matt Curtin to do all required water tests and meter readings every Saturday and Sunday and holidays, included a raise to $258.96/month, less $27.50/day he is unable to do the testing, from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Carried 4-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Council instructed City staff to purchase 2 portable heaters for the Shelter House. Umbach reported there will be a scheduled power outage for 2 blocks between City Hall and the Anthon Community Center from approximately 10:00am – 12:00pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 for electrical line re-routing. Clerk was instructed to re-publish a notice to bidders for the 2021-2022 snow removal contract.

October Receipts: General-$56786.31; RUT-$6054.10; LOST-$7003.74; Debt Service-$12674.37; Water-$17222.65; Water Cap. Project-$14422.00; Sewer-$9996.11; Electric-$50225.63. Total: $174384.91.

Expenses: General-$18702.30; RUT-$2132.72; Water-$10681.65; Water Cap. Project-$57894.00; Sewer-$5435.54; Electric-$63828.87. Total: $158675.08.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

_______________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

NOVEMBER 2021 CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON COMM DEVELOPMENT CORP LIBRARY ANTHON BUCKS $170.00

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $2,108.04

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $901.20

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.42

BARNES & NOBLE INC. LIBRARY MATERIALS $241.85

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. VEHICLE SUPPLIES $146.62

BORDER STATES INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLIES $122.66

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS.$137.22

CENTURYLINK PHONE $75.73

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $637.20

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $226.00

DEMCO PROGRAM SUPPLIES $84.08

DOLORES DOSE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $52.50

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,206.50

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,001.23

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING EQUIP SUPPLIES $348.12

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA TRAINING $108.99

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $13.00

GILL HAULING INC LANDFILL FEES $26.88

GWORKS ANNUAL LICENSE SUPPORT FEES $3,086.96

OMG MIDWEST, INC. ROAD GRAVEL $574.53

CRAIG M HANDKE SAFETY GLASSES $259.00

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $187.50

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $2,757.52

IDALS – PESTICIDE BUREAU LICENSE FEE $15.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION DUES $225.00

IOWA STATE BANK BOND PAYMENTS $2,165.25

IPERS IPERS $2,825.71

ITRON INC. HANDHELD MAINTENANCE $50.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ELECTRICAL STUDY PARTIAL $3,078.75

JOY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE REPAIR & SUPPLY $352.00

LONGLINES PHONE $380.94

MARCUS PUBLIC LIBRARY DVD SET $20.00

MENARDS, SIOUX CITY WA SW EL SUPPLY & LIBRARY SUPPLY $344.74

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $675.00

POST MASTER POSTAGE $600.00

POST MASTER POSTAGE $116.00

POWERPLAN 444J REPAIR & SERVICE $5,003.00

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $562.35

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $1,751.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,797.55

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SC BOND PAYMENT $2,310.00

SENSAPHONE SUBSCRIPTION RENEWAL $71.40

SUANN STINES BOOKS $49.41

STUART PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK $10.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $311.15

LAUREL VAN LANGINGHAM DEPOSIT REFUND $545.00

WAYNE FUNDERMANN ELECTRIC WATER PLANT FURNACE REPAIR $386.20

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $6,131.64

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $33,375.21

Accounts Payable Total $81,851.05

Payroll Checks $13,830.77

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $95,681.82

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021