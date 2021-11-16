Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — November 9, 2021

Bronson City Council Minutes

November 9, 2021

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, Doug Williams, Chad Merchant, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of October, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 30 hrs. and 32 minutes and responded to 0 calls for service. Additionally, deputies spent 4 1/2 hours performing school related activities.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick Lahrs was not present for the ambulance report. He did report to the clerk that there was 1 call this month and everything is going smooth. Power cot has been ordered and should arrive in March or April.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present for this report. He did report to the clerk that the new cell card for the lift station alarm has been received and installed.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that the Christmas lights will go up after Thanksgiving. He still needs to mark the poles that have broken outlets on them. Seeding at the burn pile has not happened yet. It needs to be dragged first.

Kubota tractor was taken to S&S to have a new water pump put in. When that comes back, he will try and get it done before winter hits. White paint for the crosswalk is hard to find. Dana from Lawton-Bronson High School says he has some left from marking the parking lot and that the city can buy it from the school. Council asked CJ to shave off the shoulder of the road at 230 Maple and there is a washout at the intersection of Ash and Hill Street that needs some dirt filled in.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

48.54

General

36,664.75 4004.93

Garbage

2313.50 4192.02

Road Use Tax

2549.23 1845.90

Ambulance

2178.77 507.56

Water

6870.76 3884.30

Sewer

1867.69 2821.30

Local Option Sales Tax

3474.54 1583.33

Insurance

3269.05 0.00

OCTOBER TOTAL REVENUE

$59,236.83

OCTOBER DISBURSEMENTS

$18,839.34

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge went over the new accounting software called ClerkBooks that the council is interested in replacing Quickbooks that the City has right now. Most all of the small towns have this software and are very happy with it. After much discussion of the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have the city convert to ClerkBooks at a cost of $10,637.00. This cost includes ClerkBooks transferring over this fiscal year data from Quickbooks.

Treasurer Junge presented the council with the annual Street Financial Report. After going over it with the council, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the report.

Treasurer Junge presented the council with the Annual Financial Report. After going over it with the council, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the report.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular October 12th meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR NOVEMBER 2021 MEETING:

Badger water meters $54.00

Bronson Shelter House water bill $81.04

City of Bronson city hall water bill $76.00

CHN garbage $1539.32

Counsel city hall printer $125.00

IMWCA audit adjustment $32.00

Iowa Rural Water Association yearly dues $225.00

Johnson Propane generator fill $73.60

Johnson Propane city hall fill $257.60

Johnson Propane shelter house fill $110.40

Knoepfler service on new truck $76.10

Menards supplies for city hall $31.83

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $130.00

PCC ambulance billing $404.24

Postmaster stamps $348.00

RACO new cell card for lift station $1315.00

The Record publications $155.19

S&S Kubota mower $34.00

Siouxland District Health Dept. bacteriological testing on water $14.00

Wiatel telephone bill $117.28

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Results of Election: Incumbents all were voted back in for council and mayor. Jamie Amick, Brandi Jessen, and Chad Merchant will serve for another 4 years for council. Jason Garnand will serve as Mayor for another 2 years.

2. Agreement with Community Action Agency of Siouxland: Attorney Metcalf read through the agreement with the council. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to have the Clerk sign the agreement and send it back.

3. Discussion on snow removal: The city has an ordinance on snow removal. Anything 2 inches or more of snowfall will constitute a snow emergency. For people who do not have a garage and park on the streets, If the snowfall lands on an odd day, then the town would like vehicles moved to the odd numbered side of the street and when it hits on an even day, council would like vehicles moved to the even side of the street. Parking shall be permitted during a snow emergency in the designated parking adjacent to city ball fields for periods of up to 72 hours of continuous use. A copy of the ordinance will be sent out in the December water bills to all residents.

4. Salt bin: After much discussion, council will be getting more quotes. Matter tabled.

5. Humane Society Contract: There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to sign the contract and send it back.

6. Financial help for new fire truck: Fire Dept has not talked to the Township yet, so matter tabled until next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Amick: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: might be retiring in the next year or so.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:10 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

