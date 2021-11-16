City of Correctionville — Ordinance #728-2021 (Railroad Second Addition)
City of Correctionville
ORDINANCE #728-2021
The East/West Alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.
Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.
Section 1. Section Modified: The East/West Alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is hereby vacated.
Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 8th day of November, 2021, and approved this 8th day of November, 2021.
Ayes: Beazley, Volkert, Kostan, Petty and Sanderson
Nays: None
Absent: None
Abstain: None
First Reading: November 8, 2021
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
By: /s/ Nathan Heilman
Nathan Heilman, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Carla Mathers
Carla Mathers, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 18, 2021