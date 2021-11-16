City of Correctionville — Ordinance #728-2021 (Railroad Second Addition)

City of Correctionville

ORDINANCE #728-2021

The East/West Alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.

Section 1. Section Modified: The East/West Alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is hereby vacated.

Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 8th day of November, 2021, and approved this 8th day of November, 2021.

Ayes: Beazley, Volkert, Kostan, Petty and Sanderson

Nays: None

Absent: None

Abstain: None

First Reading: November 8, 2021

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021