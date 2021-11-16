CITY OF MOVILLE

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-11

An Ordinance amending Chapter 77 Sections 77.02, 77.04, 77.10, and 77.12;

Chapter 78 Sections 78.02, 78.03, 78.04, 78.10, and 78.12; and

Chapter 79 Sections 79.01 and 79.07

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 77 Sections 77.02, 77.04, 77.10, and 77.12 shall read as follows:

77.02 DEFINITION. “All-terrain vehicle” means a motorized vehicle with not less than three and not more than six nonhighway tires that is limited in engine displacement to less than one thousand cubic centimeters and in total dry weight to less than one thousand two hundred pounds and that has a seat or saddle designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control.

77.04 OPERATION OF ATVs PERMITTED. ATVs may be operated upon the streets of the City by persons who are 16 years of age or older and possessing a valid State-issued operator’s license, except as prohibited in Section 77.05 of this chapter. While operated on a City street, the number of passengers permitted on an ATV shall not exceed the number of seats intended for passengers. While on City streets, operators must have on their person or in the ATV proof of the required insurance. All ATVs shall be registered in accordance with Iowa Code section 321I.3.

77.10 INSURANCE. Any person operating an ATV shall be in possession of proof that the owner/operator has liability insurance in accordance with Iowa law covering operation of ATVs on City streets.

77.12 REVIEW. The City Council shall review this chapter as needed.

Section 2. Amending Chapter. Chapter 78 Sections 78.02, 78.03, 78.04, 78.10, and 78.12 shall read as follows:

78.02 DEFINITION. UTVs have several different names including LUVs, utility vehicles, side by sides and off-road utility vehicles. Utility-type models include, but are not limited to, Kubota and the Kawasaki Mule; newer, sport-type models include the Polaris RZR and the Kawasaki Teryx.

UTV or “Off-road utility vehicle” also means a motorized vehicle with not less than four and not more than eight nonhighway tires or rubberized tracks that has a seat that is of bucket or bench design, not intended to be straddled by the operator, and a steering wheel or control levers for control. “Off-road utility vehicle” includes the following vehicles:

(1) “Off-road utility vehicle–type 1” means an off-road utility vehicle with a total dry weight of one thousand two hundred pounds or less and a width of fifty inches or less.

(2) “Off-road utility vehicle–type 2” means an off-road utility vehicle, other than a type 1 off-road utility vehicle, with a total dry weight of two thousand pounds or less, and a width of sixty-five inches or less.

(3) “Off-road utility vehicle–type 3” means an off-road utility vehicle with a total dry weight of more than two thousand pounds or a width of more than sixty-five inches, or both.

78.03 BASIC SPECIFICATIONS.

1. Not a Golf Cart. “Golf cart” means a vehicle whose speed attainable in one mile does not exceed 20 miles per hour on a paved, level surface, and which is designed and intended to convey one or more persons and equipment to play the game of golf in an area designated as a golf course.

2. Not a Low-Speed Vehicle. “Low-speed vehicle” means a low-speed vehicle, as defined in 49 CFR 571.3, that satisfies the equipment standards under 49 CFR 571.500 and that was originally manufactured to meet the applicable equipment standards under 49 CFR 571.500.

78.04 OPERATION OF UTVs PERMITTED. UTVs may be operated upon the streets of the City by persons who are 16 years of age or older and are possessing a valid Iowa operator’s license, except as prohibited in Section 78.05 of this chapter. While operated on a City street, the number of passengers permitted on a UTV shall not exceed the number of seats intended for passengers. While on City streets, operators must have on their person or in the UTV proof of the required insurance. All UTVs shall be registered in accordance with Iowa law.

78.10 INSURANCE. Any person operating an UTV shall be in possession of proof that the owner/operator has liability insurance in accordance with Iowa law covering operation of UTVs on City streets.

78.12 REVIEW. The City Council shall review this chapter as needed.

Section 3. Amending Chapter. Chapter 79 Sections 79.01 and 79.07 shall read as follows:

79.01 PURPOSE. The purpose of this chapter is to permit the operation of golf carts on streets in the City as authorized by Section 321.247 of the Code of Iowa. This chapter applies whenever a golf cart is operated on any street or alley, subject to those exceptions provided herein.

79.07 UNLAWFUL OPERATION.

1. No golf cart shall be operated or parked upon City sidewalks, trails, City parks, or other city land.

2. No golf cart shall be operated on private property without the express consent of the owner.

3. No golf cart shall be operated while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, narcotics, or habit-forming drugs.

4. No person shall operate a golf cart in a careless, reckless, or negligent manner endangering the person or property of another or causing injury or damage to the same.

5. No golf cart shall be operated in violation of the traffic laws of the City and the State of Iowa.

6. No golf cart shall carry more passengers than which the golf cart is designed.

7. No seat shall be used by more than one person at a time.

8. No cargo, materials, supplies, or other items may be transported in the golf cart without being properly restrained.

9. No owner shall permit a person under the age of 16 to operate a golf cart.

10. No person shall leave a golf cart unattended on public property while the motor is running or the keys are in the ignition switch. Proof of insurance must be maintained during operation.

Section 4. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 5. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: October 6, 2021

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 6th day of October, 2021 and approved this 6th day of October, 2021.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021