Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — November 8, 2021

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

November 8, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on November 08, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd Kostan by to approve the minutes of the October 11, 2021 regular meeting and correction to the minutes from September 13, 2021. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Brooks reviewed sheriff’s report.

Pat Langschwager, maintenance, discussed the need for a new garage door for the Quonset building on Sioux Ave. Council reviewed quotes received from Over Head Door. Langschwager was asked to get more quotes.

Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief, reviewed fire and ambulance report. Wortman updated council about trucks back in service and repairs that were made. Department would like to sell the 1993 Chevy pumper. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley approving Resolution 2021-49 setting time, date and place for public hearing for the approval of the sale of 1993 Chevy Pumper truck to be held December 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2021-50 approving officers for 2022; Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief; Cody Wortman, Assistant Chief; Adam Petty, Secretary; Ashley Hanson, EMS Coordinator. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Council gave department permission to look into replacement of pumper truck.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2021-51 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $8230.90 from General Fund to Ambulance Capital Fund. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Adam Petty, representing Correctionville Emergency Responders, Petty shared information regarding grants received, fund raising and donations over the past 6 years (total grants received $210,472.80, private donations and fund raising $75,000) and the equipment purchased with this money. Petty presented the council with the MRHD pledge in the amount of $136,500 toward the purchase of a new ambulance and equipment. Petty thanked the community and city council for their continued support.

Notice of Intent and Public meeting for the USDA Grant was held from 7:35 p.m. – 7:38 p.m. regarding the application filed with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to purchase an ambulance and equipment. Council discussed the project and provided an opportunity for public comment. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Petty adopting Resolution 2021-52 authorizing the city to apply for a grant from the USDA for the purchase of an ambulance and equipment. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Nuisance property 803 4th Street – City clerk will look into getting asbestos testing done and obtain bids for the demolition of building.

William Martin – Hearing regarding nuisance notice will be taken to the Correctionville Board of Adjustment for decision.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson adopting Resolution 2021-53 approving sewer lining contract, bond and insurance coverage and authorizing Mayor and Clerk to sign on behalf of the city. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Council reviewed Pro Forma operating statement for sewer utility from D.A. Davidson.

Motion by Petty 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:48 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the vacating of the east/west alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition. With no oral or written comments there was a motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to close public hearing and go back into regular session at 7:50 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Petty introduced the first reading of Ordinance 728-2021 an ordinance to vacate the east/west alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County , Iowa. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to waive second and third readings of Ordinance 728-2021. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to adopt Ordinance 728-2021. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2021-54 authorizing the mayor and city clerk to execute deeds regarding the vacating of the following described property: the east/west alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County , Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty approving the lease agreement between River Valley Community School District and the City of Correctionville for the Tennis/Basketball Court. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert approving the renewal of employee health insurance. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan adopting Resolution 2021-55 setting time, date and place for public hearing to approve FY 2021/22 Budget Amendment to be held December 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan approving the housing grant to CEDCORP. Passed 5/0.

Cemetery stone repair quote: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to allow the contractor to decide which stones need to be repaired first. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the 2022 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Councilman Volkert discussed crossing guard for the school kids at the intersection of 9th and Hackberry Streets, school official did not feel it was necessary at this time.

City Attorney will send notice to the individuals currently farming Southwell property.

Discussed a pedestrian crossing at Highway 20 and Hackberry Street intersection.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:11 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

October October

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$42,486.46 $87,373.16

Road Use Tax

$4,321.24 $8,509.06

Employee Benefits

$23,325.06

Emergency

$1,983.42

LOST

$9,406.28

TIF

$15.29

TIF Nelle Belle

$7,106.31

Welsch

$1,292.13

Copeland Fund

$2.05

Fire Dept Fund

$100.00

Cemetery Maint.

$5.53

Debt Service

$26,184.08

Flood 2019

$2,563.08

Sewer Force Main

$204.59

Water Fund

$8,610.00 $9,235.60

Sewer Fund

$8,962.65 $13,153.51

Totals

$64,584.94 $190,254.56

Vendor/Description Amount

Department Of Treasury Federal $2,843.95

Ipers IPERS $2,099.10

Woodbury County Solid Waste Garbage rent $2,527.00

United Healthcare Health Insurance $5,785.02

April Putzier IMFOA Per Diem $90.00

Dannielle Book Deposit refund $81.96

USPS Postage $155.60

MidAmerican Electric $2,158.38

Dearborn Life Insurance Life Insurance $85.80

April Putzier Mileage $217.28

AT&T Mobility Phone $90.74

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $32.40

Builders Sharpening & Service Maintenance $294.21

City Clerk – Petty Cash Supplies $54.99

Corner Hardware Maintenance $47.15

Correctionville Building Center Maintenance $64.23

Display Sales Lights $41.00

Engleson Abstract Co. Inc. 200 Juniper $150.00

FNB Pool Bond Interest $5,200.00

FNB Bond interest $1,562.60

Foundation Analytical Water testing $86.50

Hawkins Inc Chemicals $1,343.44

Healy Welding Repairs $320.00

Holiday Inn IMFOA $224.00

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering bidding, admin $2,837.75

Iowa Rural Water Assoc. Dues 2022 $225.00

Jacobs Electric Light repair $214.49

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $634.24

Longlines Phone $141.07

Midwest Alarm Company Monitor installation $90.00

Myles McCrea CPR training $252.00

Office Elements Supplies $104.03

PCC Ambulance billing $618.40

Robertson Implement Co. Parts $68.00

Moville Record publishing $163.73

USPS PO Box $54.00

Utility Equipment Co. Supplies $2,317.85

Visa Books $1,131.99

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist $800.00

Total $35,207.90

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021