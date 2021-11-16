Dale “Duane” Zupp, Sr., born on July 18, 1931, passed away on November 11, 2021, peacefully at home in Washta, Iowa with his family by his side.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset View Cemetery in Washta, Iowa. Pastor Barb Dinelli will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 and the Washta American Legion. Following the service, there will be a luncheon and time of fellowship at the Washta United Methodist Church.

The Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com

The family asks in lieu of flowers that all memorials be sent to the Hanover Musical Festival in memory of Duane Zupp (Hanover Historical Society 1530 540th St. Cherokee, Iowa 51012).

Duane’s 90 years has blessed him with a loving family whom he is survived by. He had a great love of music and will always be remembered for his guitar and accordion playing.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Beatrice Zupp, Brother Val Jean “Bub” Zupp, Daughter Edith Cobb, Grandson Joseph McDonald, and Great Granddaughter Morrgan Reusch.