Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — November 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

November 2021 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

A-1 PREFERRED kitchen hood cleaning 850.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 78.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Classroom paint supplies 775.41

classroom “Go bags”

Classroom paint supplies

LIBRARY BOOKS

HOMESCHOOL ASSISTANCE

Flags for Veterans Day

DISPOSABLE FACE MASKS FOR BUSES

trophy cones for PE

ANDERSEN, BAYLIE MAGNIFYING LENSES 27.80

ANDERSON, RYAN REIMBURSE MILEAGE 233.16

ANTHONY, STEVE & TAYLOR MEDICAL REIMBURSE 54.21

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS PLANTS FOR WESTWOOD – STUDENT DEATH 96.00

BELIEVE PRODUCTIONS ELEMENTARY FUNDRAISING 8,966.88

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 170.24

CARLSON, JASON MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

CASH/KRISTI VERSTEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON food for life skills 17.73

CENTRAL VALLEY AG LE MARS 55 gal DEF 123.75

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 5,331.19

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 924.50

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 403.01

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 590.89

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 80.04

DAKOTA TRAFFIC SERVICES parking lot paint 300.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, STATE OF IOWA VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 900.00

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPOR-ATE, LLC MILK 31.11

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUC-TION SHREDDING 45.00

ECHO GROUP light bulbs 206.40

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY MONITORING 90.00

FLEET US field paint 2,736.00

HAKA GAS 1,408.71

HY-VEE BACK TO SCHOOL STAFF MTG BREAKFAST 594.96

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 5,581.23

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY Registration fee for STEM conf ISU 210.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sight Singing/warm-up books.. 262.24

JENSEN SPRINKLER winterization of sprinkler system 375.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO. AUDITING SERVICES 8,000.00

LAKESHORE LEARNING PRESCHOOL CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 104.97

LINDBLOM SERVICES TOILETS BY BASEBALL FIELD 444.56

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 134.44

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 6,300.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 10,085.75

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 540.42

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. REPLACED RELIEF VALVE ON BOILER 370.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 220.40

MYSTERY SCIENCE MYSTERY SCIENCE PACKS 2,592.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 Intentional Teacher Registration Fee 277.50

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 111.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 92.25

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 216.00

QUILL CORPORATION

office supplies 228.44

BATTERIES

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION broken ice machine 213.00

RUBENDALL, TROY DOT REIMBURSEMENT 80.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC

Crayola Markers 633.49

CONSTRUCTION PAPER

Watercolor Paper, 500 count

Air Dry Clay

SPED Step Stool

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 89.44

CELL PHONE REIMBURSE

SMITH, SARAH MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 151.00

SOLBERG’S SERVICE AWARDS STAFF & BOARD MEMBERSHIP 807.47

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE DISPOSABLE FACE MASKS – BUSES 79.92

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT

parts for salt spreader 620.60

SPROCKET

BUS POWER UNIT SOLENOID

SUNKIST BAKERY MUFFINS FOR MOM 304.00

THOMPSON INNOVATION HS Front Door not working 200.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,366.69

TREINEN, JAMES REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 90.00

US BANK Ramps for MM classroom 7,685.00

Online HD Word Subscription

Open Account

Homecoming supplies

Leadership conference

Really Great Reading

Postage to ship 8 projects

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 92.22

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING.. 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 819.09

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 468.41

Fund Total: 75,722.60

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 813.34

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES BAG SEALERS 75.00

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 3,495.13

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA & CRAZY BREAD 1,836.00

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 17,349.57

US BANK CONFERENCE LODGING, KITCHEN SUPPLIES 570.49

Fund Total: 24,139.53

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 115.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 115.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SPEECH SUPPLIES 133.42

BROWN, DOUG OFFICIAL 115.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 198.55

DECKER SPORTS BASKETBALLS 454.00

DON’S PRO SHOP PLAQUES 62.00

DREW, JANA OFFICIAL 80.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS AWARDS 293.00

HAKA LLC PROPANE FOR CONCESSIONS 46.80

HARRIS, DAVE OFFICIAL 100.00

ICDA OPUS REGISTRATION 35.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE REGISTRATIONS, AWARDS BAR 183.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 311.24

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 115.00

JOSEPH, BEN OPUS PRACTICE TRACKS 20.00

LEAVE IT TO BEAVERS ACRES FUNDRAISER 327.00

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA COMMUNITY SCHOOL QUIZ BOWL REGISTRATION 180.00

MEYER, KATI ACCOMPANIST 320.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. BOOKS, REEDS, SNARE DRUM HEAD 134.73

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY COMM SCHOOL QUIZ BOWL REGISTRATION 50.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION CONVENTION

REGISTRATION 810.00

PLAYSCRIPTS, INC. SPEECH SCRIPTS 154.77

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE CERTIFY SCALES 175.00

US BANK STATE DANCE REGISTRATION, CONCESSIONS, MOVIE TRIP, MUSIC, PRACTICE TRACKS, SUPPLIES DANCE COSTUMES JH HOMECOMING, OPUS AUDITION REGISTRATION, PARKING, LODGING, MICROPHONE, FLOAT DECORATIONS, TEAM DINNER SUPPLIES 4,287.31

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY ELEMENTARY YEARBOOK PAYMENT.. 620.54

WILLER, CHAD OFFICIAL 215.00

Fund Total: 9,651.36

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP 5,003.00

Fund Total: 5,003.00

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BURNIGHT GLASS HIGHSCHOOL OFFICE DOORS 7,565.00

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. replace 3” back flow preventer and hook 5,900.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS office remodel furniture 5,991.35

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. skid loader tires 888.16

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Viewsonic Interactive TVs 24,898.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC hook up steamer 627.75

WORTHINGTON DIRECT Tables & Chairs Elem. Library 3,810.24

Fund Total: 48,792.34

