Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — October 11, 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 113 W 1st St.

Bronson, IA 51007

Monday, October 11, 2021

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

All board members present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve amendment to action item K to say junior high English teacher instead of junior high reading teacher. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Sappingfield moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent Report/Elementary Principal Report

COVID numbers remain low.

Parent teacher conferences are October 26 and 28. Those will be in-person this year, but phone conferences are an option for parents that would prefer.

IASB conference will be November 17 and 18.

Operational sharing weighting was decreased by the legislature which will cause a decrease in funding next year of $35,240.

Fire Prevention Week was last week. Lawton and Bronson fire departments came. Mercy Air Care landed in the park to allow students to look at their equipment.

District newsletter will start being sent out November 1.

2. Secondary Principal Report

Dan Grau presented on Stop the Bleed kits that were put in every classroom and route bus.

Teach AG Day was September 16. FFA went to the elementary school.

The high school had an Abraham Lincoln impersonator last week Thursday.

Plans for the high school greenhouse project are moving forward

Jamey Lloyd and Austin Busch have started a podcast called LB Unlimited to talk all things Lawton-Bronson

3. Monthly Financial Update

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

All questions were answered

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve special ed deficit

Sappingfield moved to approve special ed deficit of $65,844.66. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

2. Approve bus lease

Reinke moved to approve the bus lease from School Bus Sales for a 71 and 77 passenger bus. Amick seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of junior high reading teacher

Sappingfield moved to approve Nicole Hirschman as junior high English teacher. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve amendment of junior high basketball coaches

Reinke moved to approve amending junior high basketball coaches. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Amick seconded.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:11

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021