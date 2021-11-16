Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — November 22, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Review of Official Report of School Election Votes – School Board Secretary

V. Adjournment of Retiring Board (“Upon termination of office, each board member shall immediately surrender to his/her successor all books, papers, and moneys pertaining or belonging to the office” – Chapter 277.31)

NEW BOARD

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to order of New Board by President Pro-tem or Designee

B. Administration of the Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members by the Board Secretary

C. Election of the President/Vice-President of the New Board

D. Administration of the Oath of Office to the new Elected President/Vice-President by the Board Sec.

E. Approval of Agenda

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. NWAEA Board of Directors Election

C. SBRC Allowable Growth

D. Policy 210.2 – Regular Meeting Time

E. Approval of Lighting Bid for Anthon Building

F. Approval of Athletic Facility Expenditure

G. Approval of Vehicle Purchase

III. Discussion Items

A. Disaggregated Enrollment Data

B. Five-Year Facilities Plan

IV. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report

C. Certified Enrollment

D. ACT Report

V. Announcements

A. Next meeting – Will be in Anthon with December date to be set by board.

VII. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021