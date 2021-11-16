Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — October 27, 2021
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Meeting will originate in Anthon with board members communicating via Zoom.
Date: Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
Time: 6:00 PM
Place: Conference Room, Anthon Building
PRESENT: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, and Schram
ABSENT: Mead
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:02 PM
Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Emily Low from Head Volleyball. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve Derek Dougherty as MS Head boys’ basketball coach; Gaige Gill as MS assistant boys’ basketball coach, and Jeff Thelander as a volunteer assistant boys’ basketball coach. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve operation sharing for Head Custodian (J. Jensen) with COU. 4 ayes. Motion carried. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:14 PM.
MVAO Board President — Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 18, 2021