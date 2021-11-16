Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — October 27, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Meeting will originate in Anthon with board members communicating via Zoom.

Date: Wednesday, October 27th, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Place: Conference Room, Anthon Building

PRESENT: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, and Schram

ABSENT: Mead

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:02 PM

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Emily Low from Head Volleyball. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve Derek Dougherty as MS Head boys’ basketball coach; Gaige Gill as MS assistant boys’ basketball coach, and Jeff Thelander as a volunteer assistant boys’ basketball coach. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve operation sharing for Head Custodian (J. Jensen) with COU. 4 ayes. Motion carried. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:14 PM.

MVAO Board President — Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021