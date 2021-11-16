Mike Gordon

Michael Richard Gordon, age 42 of Bronson, IA was called home by his Lord on November 13th, 2021 after his battle with cancer.

Services will be held at the Holly Springs Bible Fellowship Church rural Hornick, IA on November 20th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Thomas officiating. Visitation will occur one hour prior to the services at the Church starting at 9:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Floyd Township Cemetery in Bronson, Iowa. Luncheon will occur after the burial at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Michael was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on April 8th, 1979 the son of Sonny and Mary Alice Gordon. Mike attended Lawton-Bronson school where he made many friends. From elementary on, he stayed in contact with the same group of lifelong best friends. They were his brothers till the end. Mike wanted to add thanks to them for always being there for him and for all the memories.

During high school and for many years after, Mike was an active member of the Lawton-Bronson, Iowa and Harrisburg, South Dakota Volunteer Fire & EMS team. He was a certified EMT-B and Firefighter 1. It has always been in him to help other people in need.

After high school, in 1998, Mike joined the Iowa Army National Guard Unit in Denison, Iowa. Mike served one year with the 1st/168th Infantry Division and went to Basic training in Ft. Benning, Georgia. After that he transferred to the Iowa Air Guard 185th Fighter and Refueling Wing where he completed a six-year term. During his six years of Guard time he spent 4 years of that on Active Duty due to 9/11.

He was deployed to Air Force Bases in Nellis, NV. Creech, NV. Volk Field, WI. Incirlik, Turkey. Ali Al Salem, Kuwait. Prince Sultan, Saudi Arabia. Ft. Carson, CO. Ft. William Henry Harrison, MT. and Mosul, Iraq.

Mike served under Operation Noble Eagle, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Badger Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom where he met more lifelong Brothers and Sisters that made being away from home much easier. Mike wanted to add thanks for their camaraderie, bravery, and shares love for them all.

Throughout his life, Mike highly valued his academic studies and obtained his Associate’s Degree in Police Science. Upon completing his Associates, he went on to complete his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration. Additionally, he completed other courses in Business Administration and Masters level courses in Emergency Management.

Mike was a lifelong student who took every opportunity to learn something new — be it ancient history, obscure facts, or recitation of his favorite quotes from movies and songs.

Mike graced everyone with his friendliness and genuine loving-kindness for all beings. He loved to spend time with his family and friends doing the things he loved the most such as, hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and generally spending time enjoying the peace that nature brings. His premature departure will be mourned by his family, lifelong friends and all of those who have gathered here today to show their support in this time of hardship.

Mike wanted everyone to know he was not afraid at the end. He was very sad to leave this life so soon, but he also is looking forward to everlasting peace, for God was in his heart.

Mike is survived by the best and most loving Mother in the world; Mary Alice Stanley-Gordon. Her unconditional love helped him to live the wonderful life he did. Mike was married to his wife and one true love, Jennifer VanRoekel-Gordon, on June 24th, 2021 who was there for him through all the good and bad times. Mike has avowed that his love will always be with her. His brother Brad Gordon whom he loved and admired deeply and sister in law Amy Gordon. His two children Savannah and Nathaniel Gordon that he loved more than they will ever understand; that is until they have children of their own. And, two stepchildren Jacob and Abigail VanRoekel; that although short, was happy to have the time he did with them and always loved and thought of them as his own.

Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Marion and Lewis William Gordon Sr. and maternal grandparents Dorothy and Gerald Stanley and his father (Sonny) Lewis William Gordon Jr.