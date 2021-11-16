Moville City Council Minutes — November 3, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, John Parks and Nate Bauer are present. Tom Conolly and Paul Malm are absent. Robinson motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the utility billing reports for the previous month, seconded by Bauer. There were no permits for the Council to review. Guests include Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Chad Thompson, and Jerry Sailer. No speakers during Open Forum.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Council discussed methods of payment for the purchase of the new fire truck. Robinson motions to pay the $262,906.23 down payment now out of savings and then move forward with a bond for the entire purchase in the future, with the intentions to repay savings, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Council will wait until Engineer Gernhart reviews potential costs before logistics of vacating North leg of Frontage Road can be discussed in detail. No action at this time.

Council considers Resolution 2021-29 determining the necessity and fixing a date for a public hearing on the matter of the adoption of a proposed amendment No. 4 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area. Bauer motions to set the Public Hearing to December 1, 2021 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Wellmark Renewal for 2022 and will wait for Weaver to outline changes and full council before taking action. No action taken at this time. Bauer motions to appoint Dawn Thomas to the Planning and Zoning Committee, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Second reading of Ordinance 2021-10 allowing council members to be reimbursed for attending mandated meetings; Bauer motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Not enough council in attendance to proceed with third reading. Council reviewed Code and discussed options regarding junk vehicles and possible enforcement and would like more time to consider with full council in attendance. No action taken at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn around 6:10 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021