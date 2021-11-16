Probate — Edward Roger Sand

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD ROGER SAND, DECEASED.

PROBATE NO. ESPR056347

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Edward Roger Sand, Deceased, who died on or about October 22, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on November 3, 2021, the undersigned Deanna Kay Adler was appointed executor of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on November 8, 2021.

/s/ Deanna Kay Adler

Deanna Kay Adler, Petitioner

PO Box 93

Anthon, IA 51004

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for the Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication

November 18, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 11, 2021

and Thursday, November 18, 2021