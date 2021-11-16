Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 26, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 10/26/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas – Bookmobile 80.04

Abdo-Spotlight-Magic 102235 Books 525.85

American Planning 105524 Membership Dues 01/01 50.00

Anderson Bros. Print 211137 Pat’s Mailing 6,280.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 82.42

Authentic Forensics Dwight Evans Video Enh 1,590.00

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 146.30

Barnes & Noble Books 386.47

Blohm Inspection 102457 Asbestos Inspection 2,820.00

Bomgaars 27646 Oil 557.56

Brown***, Cory 103191 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract 10/01/2021-10.. 132.32

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 157.79

Certified Testing 500526 Jail project – settlement 1,190.00

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Certified letter to Pe 16.08

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 3,451.20

Clausen***, Scott R 70292 FALL SCHOOL 218.40

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 1,381.99

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Conolly***, Julie M 223777 FALL SCHOOL 231.84

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #303 102.23

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Lumber/Little Sioux 8.59

Correctionville Corner 100994 Plumbing supplies/Litt 38.00

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 109.20

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 40.00

Dakota Traffic Service 101153 Signs 600.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,638.96

Derby CRS RPR, Deni 103970 Motion to Suppress Tra 16.00

Dixon Construction Co 68900 L-B(O102)–73-97 63,197.93

Echo Group 101509 Supplies for new office 85.21

Echo Group (Sioux City 105054) Maintenance;Buildings 253.64

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 Cockroach treatment 294.68

Emergency Medical 76172 Paramedic; Medical Sup 33.72

Engel, Linda PEO Costs 27.09

Frontier Communicat 291028 712-378-3670-070192-7 255.25

Gale 104302 Book L.P. 235.55

Gardner Media LLC Books 59.22

Gareth Stevens Publishing 102785 Books 201.45

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Ditch Cleaning 709.70

Glock Inc School Moodie 250.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 HR Lexmark Printer Con.. 23.06

Government Forms an 104575 Recorder’s Office Lett 132.50

Grainger Inc. 241579 Drain cleaning cable 33.70

Hausmann Constructi 500656 Jail Project – Construct 749,075.95

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030309 195.30

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Labor #406 529.41

IAAO Membership Dues 225.00

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Jackie 976.80

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts #303 1,875.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 8,164.16

Interstate Battery 133771 Battery for Karcher au 209.20

Interstate Powder 500726 Project # L-B(K46)–73 1,225.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 600.00

Iowa Workforce Develop 99768 Benefit Charges Thru 8,303.62

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #503 322.05

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 918.40

Jebro Inc. 142321 AMZ Materials 4,785.50

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 161.10

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Oil & filter for ‘16 F 29.93

Kingsbury Electronics 100266 Service call- DPNC AV 89.00

Klemke***, Ian Mileage 5.04

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Parts & Labor #56 681.07

Knovas Carpets 131887 Carpet for new office 740.87

L G Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 839.83

Language Line Service 1369 Interpreting 34.70

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 450.13

Lessman Electric Supply 142301 Lighting supplies 93.17

Loffler Companies 500177 EOC Contract Printer 411.40

Lookout Books Books 415.66

Luesebrink***, Dani Meals 14.16

Lyman-Richey Sand Beach sand-218.8 ton/B 7,878.12

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 1,165.38

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 61.04

Menard’s 199721 Cabin & shop supplies 260.48

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 October Pre-employment 1,063.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service-9/10 2,874.28

Midamerica Books Books 159.60

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #303 283.88

Murphy Tractor Filters 4,063.84

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Mileage for ICEOO mtg 95.20

Neapolitan Labs LLC 500484 Where Do I Vote Icon.. 4,000.00

New Cooperative Inc. 104730 Diesel & Oil 12,385.87

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 10/16 254.93

Office Elements 100254 Folders, post its, leg 330.26

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 878.30

Oto City of 180887 Water 53.00

Paugh, Diane PEO Costs 18.70

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #217 506.99

Quality Pump Cont 500725 Duplex grinder station 17,519.86

Rasmussen-Owings, Nan 194523 Supplies & meals 30.98

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Business cards 45.00

Road Machinery & Supply 978 Batteries 312.00

Rolling Hills Community 500028 Triview utilities JL-S 934.08

S & S Equipment Inc. 100686 Mower Rental 5,040.00

Scholastic Library Books 239.85

Schroder, Lorraine 100398 PEO Costs 22.70

SEAT Treasurer 105658 Pat-SEAT Level III 100.00

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal Warner 30.00

Security National Bank Hofmeyer: Machine Cove 2,839.61

Service Constructio 100829 Saw cut – 155th St. 120.00

Service Master Rest 209426 Janitorial Services 670.00

Shupe***, Douglas K 599 Clothing Allowance 199.35

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Animal Control; Motor 500.00

SIMPCO Siouxland Inc. 212625 Professional Service.. 10,775.00

Sioux City Journal Notice 320.33

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 47,494.38

Sioux Commercial 582 HMA Rout & Seal 2021 33,692.95

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 84.56

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 51.45

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 417.35

Steffen Engineering 500428 Jail project – settlement 2,270.00

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #505 156.06

ST-Films, LLC Tinting 128.40

Thompson Innovation 105797 DPNCFA01/Fire alarm 145.00

Toth and Associates 500522 28th Street project 2,000.00

United Healthcare Inc. November 2021 Coverage 725.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 Sioux City Assessor Te 238.52

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 160,205.86

West Branch Constru 500697 Little Sioux Gravel Pit 9,102.48

West Des Moines Mar 759 Lodging for Brice 564.48

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #34 72.26

Wigman Co. 250300 Plumbing supplies 133.75

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury County Treas 104770 Copy Paper 120.00

Woodward Youth Corp 500104 Shelter 2,145.90

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Parts & Labor #514 1,999.95

Grand Total: 1,210,390

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 18, 2021