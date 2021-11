Two plays are happening this weekend at our schools. The musical “Mamma Mia” is playing November 19-20 at 7 p.m., and November 21 at 2 p.m., at Woodbury Central. River Valley is hosting “Black Hearts and Bearded Ladies” on November 20, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. See page 12 for details on both plays.