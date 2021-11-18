What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey By Editor | November 18, 2021 | 0 The Record’s Pam Clark is cooking up the Thanksgiving turkey in this week’s “What’s Cooking.” See that column, and read some interesting facts about the human body in Jon Kilstrom’s “Staying Well” on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 4 & 12 — Commemorating Veterans Day November 18, 2021 | No Comments » Page 7 — Collins Speaks to Students; K-P NHS Members Rake Leaves November 18, 2021 | No Comments » Page 12 — Woodbury Central, River Valley Plays This Weekend November 18, 2021 | No Comments »