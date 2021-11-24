Pierson City Council Minutes/Claims — November 10, 2021

City of Pierson

November 10, 2021

The Pierson city council met in regular session on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at 7PM. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM with the following council in attendance: Krier, Bubke, Saxen and Sistrunk. The consent agenda included minutes from the Oct regular and special meeting, Oct financials and claims thru Nov 10th. A motion by Saxen to approve the consent agenda was seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

The sheriff report was given they provided over 24 hours of directed patrols and responded to 6 calls for service.

From the public: Wiatel representative Heath Mallory was present to discuss with the council that they would be bringing service into Pierson. Wiatel provides fiber-based phone/internet/video services. Justus Moodie addressed the council regarding his house, council agreed to dismiss the court date.

Chad Kehrt brought the council up to date on the 4th St project: a final walk through was done and a list of items that still needed attention was giving to the contractor. Pay Request #4 for $72369.29 was reviewed and approved upon a motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk, all votes aye; motion carried. This project is about 98% complete.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Krier to approve upon proper application the liquor license for Thonny’s Bar. All voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on purchasing a new dump truck/snow plow. Motion by Saxen, seconded by Bubke to approve purchasing a 2008 International upon inspection for $59950 using LOST funds all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier to approve renewing the contract with the Humane Society, all voted aye, motion carried.

Clerk was asked to send letters regarding our parking ordinance to several residents. Clerk presented council literature on the MLA training.

Motion by Bubke seconded by Krier to approve RESOLUTION 2021-20 A RESOLUTION TO TRANSFER FUNDS FROM SEWER FUND BACK TO LOST. All voted aye, motion carried.

The flag light at the cemetery has been installed.

Motion by Krier to adjourn the meeting seconded by Saxen all vote aye; motion carried.

Claims:

Airgas supplies $64.05

Alex Krier reimburse $1,641.87

Amazon phone headset/camera $106.37

Badger Meter cell fee $172.66

Bainbridge Construction pay request #4 $72,369.29

Certified Testing testing $3,042.00

Electronic Engineering battery $143.39

Foundation Analytical testing $60.25

Frontier phone $202.28

Iowa Firefighters Association insurance $238.00

IPERS pension $905.52

Jeanette Beekman mileage reimbursement $313.60

Kingsley-Pierson Yearbook advertisement $50.00

Kuchel Plumbing and Heating water heater $774.68

Mahoney Auto batteries $877.12

MidAmerican electric $1,177.11

Payroll Mate software 2022 $136.74

PCC billing $564.81

Silversmith Data asset management $1,900.00

Sooland Bobcat filter $96.49

The Record publishing $87.83

United States Treasury withholding $1,294.78

USA Blue Book supplies/mhlift $2,210.49

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $10,864.46

Verizon internet $56.16

Wellmark insurance $2,537.41

Woodbury EMS assists $1,000.00

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021