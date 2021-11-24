Anthon City Council Minutes — November 15, 2021

Anthon City Council

NOVEMBER 15, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on November 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present – Amy Buck, Tony Umbach, Craig Handke, Erin Berzina, Corrine Erickson, Paul Lansink, Kevin Clausen and Ruth Groth.

AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

SIMPCO – IDNR Water Trails Program: SIMPCO representatives Erin Berzani and Corrine Erickson were present to discuss information and seek support on the IDNR Water Trails Program and the planning assistance grant application for the Little Sioux River Water Trail State Designation. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann to authorize the Mayor to sign the Project Commitment form and submit a letter of support. Carried 5-0.

INVESTMENT: At the November 8, 2021 regular City Council Meeting, city investment options were mentioned, thus spurring further discussion into identifying the most strategic way to keep the needed reserves, while mitigating/identifying potential risks needed to take to ensure the best return on investment. Former City Clerk Ruth Groth was present to aid in the discussion. The Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust (IPAIT) was also mentioned as a possible investment opportunity. No actions were taken.

ELECTRIC RATES: In conjunction with investment opportunities, Handke was instructed to work with JEO Consulting, Dave Peterson in getting costs and potential contractors identified to assist with the upgrading of the electrical infrastructure. Handke also plans to have a NIPCO representative present at the December meeting to discuss specifics on the proposed Anthon Muni K320 tap switch and tap line to City Substation. No actions were taken.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.

______________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021