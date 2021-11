Betty Hoelker, 94, of Chandler, Arizona, a former Moville area resident, died peacefully in her sleep November 15, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

She is survived by Brian (Kristie) Hoelker of Sioux Falls, SD; Steve (Pam) Hoelker of Sergeant Bluff, IA; Wendy (Norman) Johnson of Chandler, AZ; and Mary Beth Caputo of Gilbert, AZ; as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hoelker, and grandson Andrew Hoelker.