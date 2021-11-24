City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-10

An Ordinance amending Chapter 15 Section 15.04 and Chapter 17, Section 17.06.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 15 Section 15.04 shall read as follows:

COMPENSATION. The salary of the Mayor is $6,000 per year, to be paid in equal monthly installments of $500.00 per month. In addition, the Mayor also receives $50.00 for each meeting of the Council attended.

Section 2. Amending Chapter. Chapter 17, Section 17.06 shall read as follows:

COMPENSATION. The salary of each Council member is $50.00 for each meeting of the Council attended by the Council person for all or part of the meeting, but in no event shall any Council member be paid more than $1,000.00 in any one year. Each Council member shall also receive $50.00 for each mandated meeting he or she attends.

Section 3. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1, 2022 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: October 20, 2021

Second Reading: November 3, 2021

Third Reading: November 17, 2021

Passed by the Council on the 17th day of November, 2021 and approved this 17th day of November, 2021.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021