Correctionville City Council — November 15, 2021

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting

November 15, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on November 15, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Ron Sanderson. Absent: Dan Volkert.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to accept the resignation of city clerk, Carla Mathers, effective December 24, 2021. Passed 4/0. Job will be posted, applications due by Monday, November 29, 2021.

Erin Berzina from SIMPCO addressed the council regarding Water Trail project application. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty authorizing mayor to sign agreement to maintain water trail access areas. Passed 4/0. (Heilman left meeting at 6:10 p.m.)

Workshop with Danielle Propst, ISG, and planning and zoning committee, members reviewed and discussed changes to the zoning maps and draft of zoning code.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:57 p.m.

ADAM PETTY, Mayor Pro Tem

CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021