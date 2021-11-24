Kingsley City Council Minutes — November 15, 2021

Kingsley City Council

November 15, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in special session on November 15, 2021. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson. Mathers was absent.

Agenda was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that they are trimming tree branches on bus routes, stop sign has been ordered by Bainbridge Construction for the corner of Main and West Second, Tom Grafft from ISG will be attending the December 6th meeting to discuss water infrastructure.

Mayor Bohle reported that a tree on West 4th will be cut down by MidAmerican with a cost share to the city and the homeowner.

At 7:15 p.m. a hearing to discuss the proposed re-zone request for the following lots: East 180’ of Lot 2, Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6 and Lot 7 of the Replat of a part of Lot 4, Kingsley Addition to the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa. These lots are situated northwest of the intersection of Highway 140 and East 2nd Street. The requested zoning change is from R-2 (Mixed Residential) to Commercial. The Planning and Zoning Board met on October 25, 2021 and approved the change with a vote of 3-0. Kristin and Brice Beal and Alexis Henry were on hand to pose questions to the Council concerning the future use of the re-zoned property. After discussion the Council voted 4-0 to approve the re-zone request presented by the Planning and Zoning Board on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Hearing was closed at 8:53 p.m.

Ordinance #263 (Re-zone above mentioned property from R-2 (Mixed Residential) to Commercial) was introduced by Bohle. First reading was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Generator bids were opened. Gary Bruce had the high bid at $450.00. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to accept the bid, all voted aye, motion carried.

Adjourned on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021