Kingsley-Pierson Board Bills (Newspaper Report)

Kingsley-Pierson CSD

NEWSPAPER REPORT

Aberson, Berwyn Official 220.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 220.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 442.00

American Cancer Society Donations Collected 1,198.20

American Pop Corn Co. Fund Raising Supplies 212.00

Barringer, Dale Official 110.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 884.80

BMI Educational Services Inc. Instr. Supplies 154.23

Bottjen Implement Supplies 42.74

Brand, Adam Reimburse 143.71

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 9,113.65

Central Restaurant Products Supplies 1,975.86

Champion Teamwear Supplies 2,262.31

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 185.12

Chuck’s Piano Service Services 320.00

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 291.09

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 64.00

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 89.11

Community Basket Fund Raising 220.00

Conrad, Jennifer Reimbursement 10.00

Control System Specialists Heat-Vent Repairs/Service 4,099.48

Dakota Timing LLC Official 400.00

Dean Foods Company Milk & Milk Products 68.60

Decker Inc. Maintenance Supplies 2,679.41

Demco Library Supplies 214.31

Denison Community School Tuition 71.50

Department Of Education Bus Inspections 750.00

Dunham Hardwoods Inst. Supplies 262.45

E-Rate Complete LLC Services 750.00

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,204.30

Edclub Inc. Supplies 287.64

FEH Associates Inc. Architectural Study 792.56

First Cooperative Association-Corp Fuel, Supplies 4,009.67

First Supplies 1,544.00

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 774.34

FRS Works Supplies 337.95

Global Equipment Company Equipment 2,017.99

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 414.78

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

Grau, Daniel Official 110.00

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 6,500.00

Hagan Paint & Body Vehicle Repairs/Service 210.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 180.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 2,370.81

Hobart Sales & Service Repairs/Service 1,822.75

Home Depot Pro Supplies 705.52

Hometown Pantry Supplies 25.24

Hytrek, Nick Official 110.00

Iowa Basketball Coaches Assoc. Dues/Registrations 126.00

Iowa Dept Of Human Services Medicaid Reimburse 3,196.08

Iowa High School Speech Assoc. Entry Fees 75.00

Iowa Track & Field Coaches Clinic Registration 109.00

Incontrol Electronics PA System 23,959.91

Iowa Communications Network Services 55.97

Iowa FFA Association Dues 580.00

Iowa Girls Coaches Association Clinic Registration 50.00

Jenness, Lloyd Official 220.00

Jim Harvey Agency Inc. Insurance Premiums 1,477.00

Justice Fire & Safety Inc. Fire Inspection 1,188.26

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 101.00

Kreber, Chris Official 110.00

Kreber, Jason Official 220.00

Kreber, Kelly Official 110.00

L & L Builders Co. Services 68,040.90

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 1,180.71

LeMars Daily Sentinel Subscriptions 42.70

Loreth, Heather Reimburse 14.04

LRI Graphics & Signs Graphic Sign 522.09

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 37,036.97

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Entry Fees 90.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 349.43

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 77.48

Medical Enterprises, Inc. Drug Testing Supplies 33.00

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 29.94

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 9,494.02

Midwest Technology Instr. Supplies 373.31

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 339.56

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 304.75

Newell-Fonda Community School Entry Fee 75.00

Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. Auditing Services 4,400.00

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 300.00

Northwestern College Field Trip 90.00

Peschau, Robin Reimburse 12.48

Peterbilt Of Sioux City Bus Repair 1,448.33

Pitsco Education LLC Instructional Supply 444.70

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 85.80

Presto-X Company Pest Control 122.00

Really Great Reading Company, LLC Supplies 95.00

Renaissance Learning Inc. Instr. Supply 1,836.75

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 8,289.00

Rick’s Septic Service Service 250.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 4,852.40

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 93.88

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

Scarecrow Farm Field trip 318.00

School Administrators Of Iowa Dues/Fees 1,621.00

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 180.96

Schweitzberger, Laurie Reimbursement 39.72

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,173.37

Snyder, Tabitha Reimburse 47.00

Special Markets Insurance Ins. Premiums 891.19

Stan Houston Equipment Shop Supply 170.35

Staples Advantage Supplies 252.35

Storm Lake CSD Entry Fee 90.00

Sunnybrook Flowers,Supplies 289.48

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. School Bus 676.07

Thompson Services 15,173.97

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 413.92

Van Meter Supplies 319.56

Vande Berg Scales Services 120.00

Verizon Wireless Phone 200.05

Vondrak, Kari Reimburse 60.06

Wiener, Arnold Official 110.00

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 122.07

Wilson Repair Repairs 227.88

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021