Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — November 16, 2021

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

November 16, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 8:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Pratt, Herbold, Haggin and Collins.

3. AGENDA

Item #4 Request for Mid-term Graduation added to New Business. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the amended agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the October minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $74,401.37 from the general fund, $124,596.49 from schoolhouse, $40,835.58 from lunch fund, $2,095.32 Pierson activity fund and $7,679.66 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Monthly financials four months into the year reflected revenues from property taxes on track at 42% received. Federal and State funding will be higher in December with submitting for grant reimbursements. A special thank you was given to Kate Pratt for serving the KP School Board for the last four years. November 2nd Board Election results were shared. Jason Collins is returning and Megan Plendl as new member. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Brand (5-8):

Mr. Brand explained the MS staff participated in a Crisis Prevention Intervention on Nov. 5th. The Veteran’s Day program was a success. A special thanks to MidStates Bank for sponsoring cookies and water. Nearly ninety students received a honor roll or perfect attendance ribbon for the 1st quarter. Parent-Teacher conferences were a great time to discuss student performance, improvements and challenges. Thank you to the Booster Club for sponsoring a meal for teachers. Girls and boys basketball started last week with 14 girls and 16 boys out for 7-8 grade. Cheerleaders are cheering at home games. There will be a Holiday Food Drive Dec. 6th-17th for K-8th students benefiting the Kingsley Spooks. MS Holiday Concert Dec. 20th at 6 p.m. in the Kingsley Auditorium. An early out Nov. 24th at 12:30 p.m. and no school Nov. 25th or 26th.

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12):

NHS Induction Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. with 31 students receiving the honor and Rich Krosch as guest speaker. On Nov. 23, Mr. Olson will lead the Career & Technical Education meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Kingsley building. Elementary students celebrated with an AR Surprise as teachers and Mr. Wiese received pie in the face and an AR lunch. High school activities started last week. Girls BB with 11 players, Boys BB with 16 players and Wrestling with 16 players. Ms. Snyder started the Small & Large Group Speech season with 21 students. The cheerleading squads have 6 Wrestling cheerleaders and 6 Basketball cheerleaders. Dance Teams have 10 members this season. On Nov. 18, the Football team attended the playoff games at the UNI Dome. On Nov. 22, Siouxland Blood Bank will have a NHS Blood Drive in the South Gym Commons. On Nov. 24, there will be an Elementary Tech Day from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thank you Kate Pratt for your service and welcome Megan Plendl to the Board. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Supt. Bailey:

This evening was meet the team night showcasing the teams and an open house. For the new facility, the weight equipment will arrive next week. The weight room will be shut down over Thanksgiving break to install the equipment. During meet the team night, Mr. Bailey thanked former Board members and current members for guidance, support and the vision for this facility. This is a great thing for our kids and community. During the winter weather season, JMC will be used for weather alerts and the local TV stations. NHS Inductees will be Friday, Nov. 19th at 7. Last Wednesday, the Fire Alarm company, FELD inspected the fire alarm panels. The retired teachers came in to tour the facility and appreciated the tour. Mr. Bailey received OSHA requirements regarding the COVID-19 vaccinations for employers with over 100 employees. The school’s attorney and IASB explained the requirements although at the time of the meeting, there was a stay on the requirement. Kingsley Pierson has less than 100 employees. Congratulations to Jason Collins and Megan Plendl on being elected to the Board. Mr. Bailey thanked Kate Pratt for her service to the Board. Next Board meeting will be December 13th at 6 p.m.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan

Everything is still looking good. There were two additional staff that have tested positive. They will return this week. Mr. Bailey’s recommendation is to continue with what we are doing. No action by the board.

9. NEW BUSINESS

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to adjourn the old board at 8:47 p.m.

NEW BOARD

1. CALL TO ORDER – ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

The meeting of the new board was called to order at 8:50 p.m. by temporary chairperson, Scott Bailey.

Administer oath to newly elected Board Members of the Board

Board Secretary Schweitzberger administered the oath of Office to Jason Collins and Megan Plendl. Mr. Bailey turned the meeting over to President Bubke.

Elect Officers of the Board

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to nominate Matt Bubke as the Board President. All in favor, motion carried. Bubke abstained. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to nominate Angie Haggin as Vice President. Herbold, Plendl and Bubke voted aye, motion carried. Haggin abstained. Collins voted naye.

Administer oath to newly elected Officers of the Board

Board Secretary Schweitzberger administered the oath of Office to President Bubke and Vice President, Haggin.

Set the Board meeting date/time/place

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to set the date as the 2nd Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Kingsley Board room. All in favor, motion carried.

Appoint check signers

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to appoint the check signers as Matt Bubke, President, Angie Haggin, Vice President and Laurie Schweitzberger, Treasurer on all accounts as well as Scott Bailey, Superintendent, Rob Wiese, Principal and Adam Brand, Principal on the activity accounts. All in favor, motion carried.

2. NEW BUSINESS

SBRC Request for Allowable Growth – for maximum on-time funding for Open-EnrollmentOut

By approving the request from the SBRC, the maximum amount for allowable growth, for on-time funding for Open-Enrollment Out and adds to the district’s spending authority for the 21-22 school year. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the SBRC request for allowable growth by $126,864 for maximum on-time funding for Open-Enrollment Out. All in favor, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Casidy Otto as a Middle School Tutor. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve two fundraiser requests for the Middle School, one for a PBIS fundraiser and one for a Krispy Kreme fundraiser. All in favor, motion carried.

Mid-term Graduation

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve two students for Mid-term graduation, Lisa Goulette and Maria Maxwell pending meeting all graduation requirements. All in favor, motion carried.

3. OTHER BUSINESS

None

4. ADJOURNMENT

At 9:04 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021