| logout
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Meeting — November 17-18, 2021 (IASB Convention)
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
• Date: November 17-18, 2021
• Place: IASB Convention, Des Moines, Iowa
• Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Schram, and pro-tem board member Hamann
• Absent: Mead
The board members met at the IASB School Board Convention in Des Moines, IA and attended many classes and activities throughout the two-day event.
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 25, 2021