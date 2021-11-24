 Skip to content

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Meeting — November 17-18, 2021 (IASB Convention)

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

• Date: November 17-18, 2021
• Place: IASB Convention, Des Moines, Iowa
• Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Schram, and pro-tem board member Hamann
• Absent: Mead

The board members met at the IASB School Board Convention in Des Moines, IA and attended many classes and activities throughout the two-day event.

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 25, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

