Marcia Rowe

Marcia Ann Rowe, 67, of Sioux City, died on November 17, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones, after battling a long chronic illness.

A funeral service was held at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23 at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City, Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her daughter.

Marcia was born in Anthon, Iowa on December 7, 1953, the daughter of Ruth M. (Kollbaum) and Verle A. Bowers. Marcia attended school in Anthon, Iowa and graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Marcia was the Office Manager at Cimmarina Boats in Dakota City, Nebraska for over a decade before she relocated to Oklahoma in 2008.

Marcia’s greatest joy was her daughters and granddaughters; she was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her “girls”, her friends, fishing, hunting, gardening and home makeover projects.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Rowe; daughter, Kerry Schmanke; sister, Karen Hansen; and niece Wendy Gehrke Fischlein.

Marcia is survived by her daughter, Brandi Vandenberg of Gretna, NE, granddaughters, Rylie Dodds of Hinton, IA, Shelby and Kylie Vandenberg of Gretna, NE, Kiara Perez of Sergeant Bluff, IA, great-grand daughter, Teagan Amick of Hinton, IA, a brother, Denny Bowers and his wife Arleene, nieces; Michele Heck, Sue Pulscher, Belinda Perez, a nephew, Mike Hansen, many great nieces/nephews, beloved family and friends.