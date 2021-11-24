Melissa “Missy” Sargisson, 41, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kansas.

A Celebration of Life Service took place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Father Bradley C. Pelzel officiated. The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting her family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family at mauerjohnsonfh.com

Melissa Ann “Missy” Sargisson was born on February 5, 1980, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Timothy and Denise (Collins) White. She attended school in Le Mars through junior high school until moving to Kingsley and graduating from high school in 1998.

Following graduation, Missy attended Travel and Aviation training in Arlington, Texas. She returned to the area and began working at the Sioux City Regional Airport.

On April 13, 2001, Missy and Kevin Sargisson were married in Kingsley, Iowa. They were blessed with three daughters, Madison, Mashayla and Maleah. Missy later took a clerical position at Knoepfler Chevrolet in Sioux City and worked there for several years. She was currently employed with Premium Feed and Grain in Brunsville, Iowa.

Missy loved concerts, dancing, cooking and singing karaoke. She also loved the outdoors where she would boat, fish and hunt. She was known for always capturing the best pictures. Missy relished the time spent with her family and taking trips to Florida, the Bahamas, Mexico and Jamaica. The ocean and beach were where she found her happy place.

Grateful to have shared her life is her daughters, Madison Sargisson and her special friend, Tyler Simmons, Mashayla Sargisson and Maleah Sargisson all of Le Mars, IA; her parents, Tim and Denise White of Kingsley, IA; her brothers and their wives, Chris and Nina White and their son, Victor of Denver, CO and Kevin and Brooke White and their sons, Bodi and Leo (Missy’s Godson) of Le Mars, IA; her former husband, Kevin Sargisson of Le Mars, IA; her grandmother, Janice White of Kingsley, IA; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Delores Collins, and paternal grandfather, Duane White.