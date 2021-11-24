Moville Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — November 17, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:40 pm. Roll Call: John Parks and Nate Bauer are present. Paul Malm joins by Zoom video call. Tom Conolly and Joel Robinson are absent. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the October Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the General Ledger Journal Entries, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Joe Barnes and Chad Thompson. No speakers during Open Forum.

No Police Department or Public Works updates given as Edgar Rodriguez and Mike Weaver are not in attendance. Council reviewed the 2022 Wellmark health insurance renewal and Bauer motions to approve it, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Engineer Scott Gernhart and Security National Bank officials are gathering information on finalizing the location of the proposed building and parking lot on Frontage Road so no action taken at this time. Parks motions to approve third reading of Ordinance 2021-10 regarding reimbursement of council members for attending mandated meetings, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers final adoption of Ordinance 2021-10 regarding reimbursement of council members for attending mandated meetings and Bauer motions to approve final adoption, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the FY 2021 Annual Financial Report and Bauer motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the Annual Urban Renewal Report and Parks motions to approve it, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the FY 2021 Street Financial Report and Parks motions to approve it, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers the proposal to certify Meredith Lane infrastructure debt to the County for reimbursement of TIF funds. Malm motions to certify $443,115.70 in debt to Woodbury County to be reimbursed via TIF funds, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the 2022 contract for animal control services with Siouxland Humane Society. Malm motions to approve the contract, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. No council action on junk vehicle enforcement due to lack of full council in attendance. This item will be tabled for discussion at a future meeting.

With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn around 6:01 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 40,836.05

ROAD USE TOTAL 18,739.94

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 6,008.03

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 21,187.05

TIF LMI TOTAL 2,885.59

WATER TOTAL 22,062.28

SEWER TOTAL 20,676.54

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,450.99

TOTAL REVENUES BY FUND 133,846.47

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 10/22/2021-11/30/2021

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

MOVILLE AMBULANCE SQUAD ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 2,500.00

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 474.00

BADGER METER MONTHLY H20 METER SOFTWARE 83.50

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BATTERIES PLUS BATTERIES 235.77

BEKINS FIRE AND SAFETY SERVICES TESTING 232.75

BLAZE PUBLICATIONS, INC. CLASSIFIED FIREFIGHTER AD 59.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 393.57

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 1,100.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 995.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 838.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 6,855.96

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 663.69

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 185.00

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO. COMM CENTER – ANNUAL CK 285.00

DEPARTMENT OF AG AND LAND STEWARDSHIP PESTICIDE CERTIFICATION MW/PS. 30.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 67.00

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS 1,007.98

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 271.19

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,185.44

GWORKS ANNUAL ACCOUNT/BILLING SW 4,703.58

HSA-MIKE WEAVER HSA.. 600.00

SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY STRAY CATS/DOGS 37.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,298.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ANNUAL DUES 275.00

IPERS IPERS 7,943.71

IRS FED/FICA TAX 7,358.71

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 129.95

JOHNSON FEED INC. ROAD SALT 2,082.40

LUMBER PROS REBAR 91.00

MACQUEEN EQUIPMENT STREET SWEEPER MAINTENANCE 628.38

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. 6TH STREET/EAST DRIVE.6,270.95

MENARDS SUPPLIES 321.18

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,707.31

MOULTRIE PD SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

NEW COOPERATIVE EQUIPMENT MAINT SUPPLIES 303.03

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 437.80

POSTMASTER POSTAGE.543.10

POWERPLAN PARTS 239.11

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,350.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 138.85

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK INTEREST MAIN STREET/S. 2ND RIDGE 5,852.06

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 3,945.00

SIOUX CITY FORD PD VEHICLE BRAKE PADS/ROTORS.219.34

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 2,593.57

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT-SOUTH STREET H2O 3,718.75

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 161.98

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,812.00

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER POT SUPPLIES 63.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TOYNE NEW FIRE TRUCK CHASSIS 262,906.26

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RUT BOND PAYMENT streets 2018 14,304.50

UNITY POINT CLINIC TESTING 99.00

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 2,208.42

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 2,117.94

WEX BANK FUEL 1,915.63

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 770.59

==============

Accounts Payable Total 361,905.40

Invoices: Paid 296,471.37

Invoices: Scheduled 65,434.03

Payroll Checks 22,537.93

==============

Report Total 384,443.33

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 10/22/2021-11/30/2021

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 316,661.83

110 ROAD USE TAX 18,105.74

200 DEBT SERVICE 22,623.16

600 WATER 15,208.05

610 SEWER 11,844.55

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021