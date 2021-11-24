Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — November 9, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 9, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on November 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 9, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the October 26, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on November 2nd.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve 10/31/21 payroll and claims paid on 11/2/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 1st Tier Canvass of the City/School Election that was held on 11/2/21 with the following results:

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director District 1 there were two hundred and thirty-one (231) votes cast as follows: Nicholas Schoenfelder received two hundred and nineteen (219) votes; scattering received twelve (12) votes.

We therefore declare Nicholas Schoenfelder to be duly elected for the office of Director District 1.

For the office of Director District 2 there were two hundred and twenty-nine (229) votes cast as follows: Pamela Von Hagel received two hundred and eighteen (218) votes; scattering received eleven (11) votes.

We therefore declare Pamela Von Hagel to be duly elected for the office of Director District 2.

For the office of Director District 3 there were two hundred and forty-four (244) votes cast as follows: Josh Martinsen received two hundred and thirty-two (232) votes; scattering received twelve (12) votes.

We therefore declare Josh Martinsen to be duly elected for the office of Director District 3.

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director At-Large there were eight hundred and sixty-seven (867) votes cast as follows: Haylee Junck received two hundred and eighty-one (281) votes; Michele Stucky received sixty-two (62) votes; Ben Vondrak received two hundred and seventy-nine (279) votes; Erin Weiland received two hundred and thirty-two (232) votes; scattering received thirteen (13) votes.

We therefore declare Haylee Junck and Ben Vondrak each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

For the following public measure “Shall the PPEL public measure be adopted?” there were five hundred twenty-four (524) votes cast as follows:

FOR the question there were two hundred forty-seven (247) votes

AGAINST the question there were two hundred seventy-seven (277) votes

We therefore declare the public measure to not be adopted.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director At-Large there were four hundred and sixty-five (465) votes cast as follows: Lindsay Letsche received ninety-seven (97) votes; Jason Collins received one hundred and seventy-one (171) votes; Melissa Harder received sixty-six (66) votes; Megan Plendl received one hundred and thirty (130) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Jason Collins and Megan Plendl each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director District 3 there were zero (0) votes cast.

For the office of Director District 5 there were zero (0) votes cast.

LEMARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

For the office of Director District 1 there were one thousand two hundred and ninety-seven (1,297) votes cast as follows: Ashley Knapp received three hundred and ninety-seven (397) votes; Mary J. Milder received fifty-three (53) votes; Lorraine DeJong received five hundred and fifty-two (552) votes: Gina Vacura received two hundred and ninety-two (292) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

We therefore declare Lorraine DeJong to be duly elected for the office of Director District 1.

For the office of Director District 2 there were one thousand and eighty-two (1,082) votes cast as follows: Aaron Tolzin received one thousand and seventy-five (1,075) votes; scattering received seven (7) votes.

We therefore declare Aaron Tolzin to be duly elected for the office of Director District 2.

For the office of Director District 4 there were one thousand two hundred and forty-nine (1,249) votes cast as follows: Wanda Wichers received five hundred and thirty-six (536) votes; Makenzie Lang received seven hundred and twelve (712) votes; scattering received one (1).

We therefore declare Makenzie Lang to be duly elected for the office of Director District 4.

For the office of Director District 5 there were one thousand one hundred and forty-seven (1,147) votes cast as follows: Jill Feuerhelm received one thousand one hundred and forty-three (1,143) votes; scattering received four (4) votes.

We therefore declare Jill Feuerhelm to be duly elected for the office of Director District 5.

MARCUS-MERIDEN-CLEGHORN COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director At-Large there were three (3) votes cast as follows: Luke Olson received zero (0) votes; Belinda Leavitt received zero (0) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director At-Large there were six hundred and forty-two (642) votes cast as follows: Talon Penning received one hundred and ninety-nine (199) votes; Jason Steven Loutsch received one hundred and sixty-seven (167) votes; Chris Poeckes received one hundred and nineteen (119) votes; Eric Harpenau received one hundred and fifty-three (153) votes; scattering received four (4) votes.

We therefore declare Talon Penning, Jason Steven Loutsch and Eric Harpenau each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director At-Large there were ninety-four (94) votes cast as follows: Michael Lang Bushby received four (4) votes; Perla Alarcon-Flory received eight (8) votes; Bob Michaelson received fifteen (15) votes; Shaun Michael Broyhill received thirteen (13) votes; Joshua D. Porter received nineteen (19) votes; Jan J. George received thirteen (13) votes; Arthur Ryan Baker received nine (9) votes; Chad Krastel received six (6) votes; Amanda Gibson received five (5) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

WEST SIOUX COMMUNITY SCHOOL

For the office of Director At-large there were zero (0) votes cast.

For the office of Director District 1 there were zero (0) votes cast.

For the office of Director District 2 there were zero (0) votes cast.

WESTERN IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

For the office of Director District 1 there were one thousand four hundred and eighty-two (1,482) votes cast as follows:

Neal Adler received one thousand four hundred and seventy-four (1,474) votes; scattering received eight (8) votes.

For the office of Director District 7 to fill a vacancy there were thirty-one (31) votes cast as follows: Scattering received thirty-one (31) votes.

For the office of Director District 8 there were one hundred and fifty-four (154) votes cast as follows: Russell Wray received one hundred and fifty-four (154) votes.

NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

For the office of Director District 1 there were zero (0) votes cast.

For the office of Director District 4 there was one (1) vote cast as follows: Steve Loshman received one (1) vote.

CITY OF AKRON

For the office City Council At-Large there were three hundred and sixty-five (365) votes cast as follows: Eric Solberg received one hundred and sixty-six (166) votes; Gerry Stowers received ninety-nine (99) votes; Ashley Smith received fifty-six (56) votes; Phil Parks received eighteen (18) votes; Jim Welden received fourteen (14) votes; scattering received twelve (12) votes.

We therefore declare Eric Solberg and Gerry Stowers each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

For the office of Akron Care Center Trustee there were five hundred and twenty-nine (529) votes cast as follows: Gary W. Tucker received one hundred and seventy (171) votes; Jeffrey Morehead received one hundred and seventy-two (172) votes; Carrie Wilken received one hundred and seventy-eight (178) votes; scattering received eight (8) votes.

We therefore declare Gary W. Tucker, Jeffrey Morehead and Carrie Wilken each to be duly elected for the office of Akron Care Center Trustee.

CITY OF BRUNSVILLE

For the office of Mayor there were twenty-two (22) votes cast as follows: Steve Dickman received twenty-two (22) votes.

We therefore declare Steve Dickman to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were forty-one (41) votes cast as follows: Kathy Renken received twenty-one (21) votes; Kenneth Krienert received eighteen (18) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Kathy Renken and Kenneth Kreinert each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF CRAIG

For the office of Mayor there were nineteen (19) votes cast as follows: Barry Cornish received fifteen (15) votes; scattering received four (4) votes.

We therefore declare Barry Cornish to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were eighty-four votes cast as follows: Glenn Moller received fifteen (15) votes; Mona Schiltz received fourteen (14) votes; Kelly Plueger received fifteen (15) votes; Tammy Eyer received sixteen (16) votes; Julie Plueger received fifteen (15) votes; scattering received nine (9) votes.

We therefore declare Glenn Moller, Mona Schiltz, Kelly Plueger, Tammy Eyer and Julie Plueger each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF HINTON

For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and eighty (181) votes cast as follows: Kelly Kreber received one hundred and eighty (180) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Kelly Kreber to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were two hundred and ninety-nine (299) votes cast as follows: Katie Pierson received one hundred and fifty-two (152) votes; Jeffrey Felts received (136) votes; scattering received eleven (11) votes.

We therefore declare Katie Pierson and Jeffrey Felts each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF KINGSLEY

For the office of Mayor there were one hundred and eighty-six (186) votes cast as follows: Rick Bohle received one hundred and seventy (170) votes; scattering received sixteen (16) votes.

We therefore declare Rick Bohle to be duly elected for the office Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were six hundred and fifteen (615) votes cast as follows: Jason Jasperson received one hundred and seventy-three (173) votes; Ronald Mathers received one hundred and sixteen (116) votes; Neal Rolling received one hundred and ninety-one (191) votes; Dan Kremer received one hundred and thirty (130) votes; scattering received five (5) votes.

We therefore declare Jason Jasperson, Neal Rolling and Dan Kremer each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF LEMARS

For the office of Mayor there were nine hundred and seventy-six (976) votes cast as follows: Rob Bixenman received eight hundred and ninety-seven (897) votes; scattering received seventy-nine (79) votes.

We therefore declare Rob Bixenman to be duly elected for the office Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were nine hundred and forty-eight (948) votes cast as follows: Clark Goodchild received nine hundred and thirty-five (935) votes; scattering received thirteen (13) votes.

We therefore declare Clark Goodchild to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

For the office of City County Ward 1 there were four hundred and forty-four (444) votes cast as follows: Ken Nelson received two hundred and sixteen (216) votes; Brian Bruns received two hundred and twenty-eight (228) votes.

We therefore declare Brian Bruns to be duly elected for the office of City Council Ward 1.

For the office of City Council Ward 3 there were one hundred and seventy-eight (178) votes cast as follows: Mark Sturgeon received one hundred and nine (109) votes; Daniel J. Dembinski received sixty-eight (68) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Mark Sturgeon to be duly elected for the office of City Council Ward 3.

For the office of Hospital Trustee there were one thousand five hundred and fifty-eight (1,558) votes cast as follows: Craig Bauerly received eight hundred and thirty-four (834) votes; Kelli Flack received seven hundred and twenty-one (721) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

We therefore declare Craig Bauerly and Kelli Flack each to be duly elected for the office of Hospital Trustee.

CITY OF MERRILL

For the office of Mayor there were sixty-three (63) votes cast as follows: Bruce E. Norgaard received sixty-two (62) votes; scattering one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Bruce E. Norgaard to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were one hundred and seventeen (117) votes cast as follows: Jacob Conley received sixty-four (64) votes; Randall E. Hoyt received fifty-two (52) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Jacob Conley and Randall E. Hoyt each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF OYENS

For the office of Mayor there were nineteen (19) votes cast as follows: Donna Poulsen received seventeen (17) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

We therefore declare Donna Poulsen to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were forty-eight (48) votes cast as follows: Kathy Meis received fifteen (15) votes; Steve Swalve received eighteen (18) votes; Marcel Konz received nine (9) votes; scattering received six (6) votes.

We therefore declare Kathy Meis, Steve Swalve and Marcel Konz each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

CITY OF REMSEN

For the office of City Council At-Large there were four hundred and ninety-six (496) votes cast as follows: Ann Cole-Nelson received one hundred and twenty-two (122) votes; Jeff Cluck received one hundred and thirty-five (135) votes; Michael A. Slota received one hundred and three (103) votes; Josh Hill received one hundred and thirty-three (133) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

We therefore declare Ann Cole-Nelson, Jeff Cluck and Josh Hill each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large.

For the public measure “Shall the Remsen Public Library Board of Trustees be reduced from a nine (9) person board to a five (5) person board consisting of four (4) resident members and one non-resident member” there were one hundred eighty-five (185) votes cast as follows:

FOR the question there were one hundred fifty-six (156) votes

AGAINST the question there were twenty-nine (29) votes

We therefore declare the public measure to be adopted.

CITY OF SIOUX CITY

For the office of City Council At-Large there were zero (0) votes cast.

CITY OF STRUBLE

For the office of Mayor there were ten (10) votes cast as follows: Michael VanderMolen received ten (10) votes.

We therefore declare Michael VanderMolen to be duly elected for the office Mayor.

For the office of City Council At-Large there were forty-eight (48) votes cast as follows: Kenneth C. Urban received nine (9) votes; Troy Hughes received seven (7) votes; Timothy R. Nicholson received eleven (11) votes; Robert Hughes received nine (9) votes; Richard Weiler received eleven (11) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

We therefore declare Kenneth C. Urban, Troy Hughes, Timothy R. Nicholson, Robert Hughes and Richard Weiler each to be duly elected for the office City Council At-Large.

CITY OF WESTFIELD

For the office of Mayor there were nineteen (19) votes cast as follows: Jenny Hartman-Mendoza received ten (10) votes; scattering received nine (9) votes.

We therefore declare Jenny Hartman-Mendoza to be duly elected for the office of Mayor.

For the office City Council At-Large there were fifty-three (53) votes cast as follows: Kyle Richards received thirteen (13) votes; Hayden McInnis received fifteen (15) votes; Chad Carlson received eighteen (18) votes; scattering received seven (7) votes.

We therefore declare Kyle Richards, Hayden McInnis and Chad Carlson each to be duly elected for the office of City Council At-Large. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to deny a conflict wavier to Attorney John Danos of Dorsey & Whitney to represent Plymouth Energy. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to amend the Articles of Agreement 2021 for the Workforce Development Chief Elected Officials Consortium with Resolution 110921-1. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Van Otterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the change order with L & L Builders for electrical conduit for $1200 in the Courtroom. Motion Carried.

Shawn Olson, Plymouth County IT Director, was present to discuss the County changing the email and website domain from @co.plymouth.ia.us to @plymouthcountyiowa.gov.

Dave Wilberding, Surveyor, was present seeking approval of HLB Addition in Section 24 of Preston Township. No action was taken as the lot/acreage frontage requirements were not met.

Corey DeRocher was present seeking approval of DeRocher 1st Addition in Section 4 of Westfield Township. No action was taken as a utility easement is needed first.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to give a 90-day extension to file the minor subdivision, Bultman Addition. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the Dale Murray Addition in Section 19 of Garfield Township. Motion Carried.

Mark Loutsch was present to give an update on the Justin Harms property. Shane Stapleton was hired by Justin Harms to help haul items out and clean up the junk from the property.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the Powder Players Inc. Snowmobile Club Resolution #110921-2. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 36 of Remsen Township, Section 31 in Amherst Township on Almond Ave. and a permit for a tile crossing in Section 25 of Remsen Township and Section 30 of Amherst Township on Almond Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 2/3 of Remsen Township on Sunset Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 11/12 of Elgin Township on Nature Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 8/17 of Liberty Township on Echo Road. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-2-21

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Access Systems copier contract 513.44

AgriVision Equipment mower oil/filter 35.64

Noel Ahmann mileage 294.40

City of Akron transport 319.58

Akron Hometowner publications 1024.43

ARC election security bags 94.71

Amy Augustine mileage 26.88

Beelner Service BUILDINGS 802.45

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire & Safety semi-annual inspection 105.75

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone, heat tape 397.95

Bomgaars supplies 135.76

Carroll Construction BRIDGES 371.10

Casey’s fuel 3716.41

Jeremiah Casson GROUNDS 550.00

Central Plains Diesel PARTS 1650.00

Century Link long distance 20.14

CLIA Laboratory contract 180.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 282.70

CWD kitchen supplies 7242.01

Dean & Associates deposition 4500.00

Dirks Hardware Hank SAFETY 8.98

DLT Solutions SUPPLIES 392.00

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 45.00

Eakes Inc supplies 345.14

Ben Erdmann rental assistance 600.00

Fastenal supplies 182.16

Stacey Feldman supplies 51.93

Forterra CONCRETE PIPE 2493.40

Frontier phone 940.13

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 4273.90

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 241.06

Get Branded 360 uniform 139.18

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint. agreement 108.78

H & H Dirt Work BOX CULVERTS 39,171.85

Hamilton-Smith Construction GRANULAR 1875.00

Hardeman Co. Clerk certified copies 25.00

Hardware Hank supplies 65.96

Jamie Hauser mileage 34.72

Henry M. Adkins & Son ballots & programming 13,836.60

Hinton Times publications 487.03

Horizon Distribution wash card 50.00

Hy-Vee meds 31.35

Iowa DOT MEETING FEES 240.00

ICAP Liability Insurance 1759.00

IDALS-Pesticide Bureau DITCH CLEANING 15.00

IMWCA work comp premium 7341.00

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 1450.05

Iowa Workforce Development unemployment benefits 3540.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 451.32

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 43.95

Jami L. Johnson deposition 157.70

JDB Rentals rental assistance 300.00

Jim Jones VA training 894.82

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 40.62

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber BOX CULVERTS 372.54

City of Le Mars utilities 76.74

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 36,596.55

Madison Co. Clerk certified copies 13.25

Marcia Mahon deposition 134.75

Mail Services mv renewal printing 1770.58

Marriott West LODGING 282.24

Menards posts, supplies 1133.71

MidAmerican Energy utilities 816.12

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1055.62

Montgomery Co. Clerk certified copies 25.00

NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION membership 135.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 927.73

O.C. Sanitation portable restroom 218.71

Shawn Olson ICIT meetings 198.51

One Office Solutions office supplies 81.52

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 1317.00

Perspective Insurance ICAP renewal 255,702.00

Pitchfork Ag supplies 199.99

Ply. Co. Board of Health COVID supp grant 8079.79

Ply. Co. Employees health insurance reimb. 15309.43

Ply Co. Recorder reimbursement for deposit 190.92

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriffs’ fees 3351.26

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 2508.29

Pomp’s Tire Service TIRES & TUBES 7720.72

Premier Communications box rental 53.94

Primebank data processing, water 63.50

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 140.00

Northwest REC electricity 1643.40

Rees Mack Sales & Service PARTS 236.58

Jill Renken education expense 887.20

Richards Construction construction project 29,135.91

Ricks’ Septic Service Hillview pump service 375.00

Paul Rubis MISCELLANEOUS 175.00

Sapp Bros Petroleum fuel 591.90

Sherwin Williams paint 25.26

Shield Technology Corporation annual support 13,812.50

Shred-it shredding 68.48

SIMPCO housing trust fund support 14,993.48

Siouxland Dist. Health well water tests 125.00

SmithCo Mfg. side dump trailer 53,448.63

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 198.69

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 35.95

State Medical Examiners prof serv neuropathology 175.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 98.92

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 25,931.54

Titan Machinery PARTS 10.75

Total Motors LLC repairs 1783.26

Tyler Technologies VA office database 449.00

Union Co Sheriff service 52.50

US Dist Court of South Dakota certified documents 16.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 224.50

Verizon cell phone 969.64

VISA Sheriff’s misc. expenses 2069.32

Vizocom ICT exam gloves 390.00

Vogel Traffic Services PAVEMENT MARKINGS 108,608.35

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 280.37

Wal-Mart supplies 1164.79

Duane Walhof lodging 472.56

Lonnie Wenzel RIGHT-OF-WAY 498.00

Wex Bank fuel 6210.88

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 50.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 8925.50

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 29,889.15

