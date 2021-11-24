Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 26, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 26, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the October 26, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the October 19, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve 10/15/21 payrolls. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the Gladys and Justin Harm’s property clean-up. Mark Loutsch and Justin were present to update the Board regarding the clean-up process. The Board would like Justin Harms and Mark Loutsch to hire a contractor and report back at 10 am on Nov. 9th regarding the update.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a Courtroom renovation change order for courtroom blinds for $2,090. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a Courtroom renovation change order for building the reporter’s and witness tables $7,425. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a Courtroom renovation change order for $17,423 to build wood panel doors on the wall for the storage room and media room. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a Courtroom renovation change order for a deduction of $1,223 for a shorter bench length. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to reject the Courtroom change order for $3,108 for paneled double swing doors as proposed. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a Courtroom change order for $4,895 for an electrical change to hide conduit. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a Courtroom change order for a total of $3,280 for multiple electrical changes but not including the $1,200 speaker cost. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Easton 2nd Addition in Section 36 of Westfield Township. Horton-aye; Meis-aye; VanOtterloo-aye; Kass-nay; Anderson-nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve this motion as Resolution #10262021 amending a 28E Agreement with IA Land Records & Plymouth County for the County electronic services system effective 1/1/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the right of way project for LC-033230 for $498. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the weed commissioner certification form and annual report for 2021 to the State of Iowa Agriculture & Land Stewardship. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:08 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 25, 2021