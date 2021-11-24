River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — November 17, 2021

River Valley Community School

Annual/Organizational Board of Education Meeting

11/17/2021 — 6:30 PM

Jr./Sr. High School Commons

Correctionville, IA

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

Tammy Porter, Board Member

1. Call to Order – Annual Meeting

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

Sharlene Duncan and Jessica Wilson were present during regular meeting as members of the community until the Organizational Meeting started.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Financial Statement

3. Lunch Fund Financial Statement

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. 6-12 Administrative Report

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

A. Return to Learn Plan

8. Information Only

9. Action Items

A. Resignations

Approve resignations as presented – none at this time.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve contracts as presented. Olivia Goettsch – Assistant Girls Basketball coach 1343.30 Molly Henshaw – MS Student Council – 693.00

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjourn the Retiring Board

Mr. Bailey thanked current board members for their time and recognized retiring board members Tammy Porter and Meagan Foresman for serving on the River Valley school district board. The meeting was adjourned at 7:18 pm.

12. Call Organizational Meeting to Order – Board Secretary

The Organizational Meeting was called to order at 7:18 pm.

13. Roll Call

Voting Members Scott Knaack, Board Member Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member Ted Mammen, Board Member Sharlene Duncan, Board Member Jessica Wilson, Board Member Oath of Office was administered to new board members Sharlene Duncan and Jessica Wilson.

14. Election of Board President

A. Oath of Office of Board President

Recommend to approve Ted Mammen as President and administered Oath of Office. Motion made by: Sharlene Duncan Motion seconded by: Bobbie Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved

15. Election of Board Vice President

A. Oath of Vice President

Recommendation to approve Scott Knaack as Vice President and Oath of Office was administered. Motion made by: Jessica Wilson Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved

16. Action Items

A. Student out of state travel

Approve the selected students to attend the NASA Space Settlement Design Competition in Houston, Texas. Motion made by: Scott Knaack Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. School Budget Review Committee Application Request

Approve the request for MSA for Open Enrollment Out and for LEP Instruction Beyond 5 years, in the amounts shown. Increased Open Enrollment – $148,008 LEP Beyond 5 years – $3,035 Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Message Board Repair/Replacement

Recommend purchasing from Daktronics a new message board with remote access. Includes 5-year warranty. $19,594.55 Motion made by: Scott Knaack Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Appoint Level 1 Investigator and Alternate

Recommend approving Adam Bisenius and Noah Phillips as Level 1 Investigators. Dana Hanson should be approved as an alternate (in the event a female does not feel comfortable talking to a male). Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Appoint Title I Coordinator

Approve Noah Phillips as the Title I Coordinator. Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Sharlene Duncan Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Appoint Title IX Coordinator

Approve Noah Phillips as the Title IX Coordinator Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Sharlene Duncan Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Appoint Equity Coordinator

Approve Adam Bisenius as the equity coordinator. Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Sharlene Duncan Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Appoint Homeless Coordinator

Approve Chauntell Geary as the Homeless Coordinator Motion made by: Scott Knaack Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved

I. Board Committee Assignments

Appoint the following Board Committee Assignments 2021-2022

• Negotiations — Scott and Ted

• Buildings and Grounds — Ted and Jessica

• School Improvement — Bobbi and Shar

• Sherman Scholarship — Scott

• Cherokee Liaison — Bobbi

• Woodbury County — Ted

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson Voting: Unanimously Approved

17. Adjourn

The meeting was adjourned at 7:40 pm. Tentative next meeting to be held December 20th at 6:45 pm. Motion made by: Sharlene Duncan Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson Voting: Unanimously Approved

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

