River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — November 17, 2021
River Valley Community School
Annual/Organizational Board of Education Meeting
11/17/2021 — 6:30 PM
Jr./Sr. High School Commons
Correctionville, IA
Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member
Tammy Porter, Board Member
1. Call to Order – Annual Meeting
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings
Sharlene Duncan and Jessica Wilson were present during regular meeting as members of the community until the Organizational Meeting started.
5. Consent Items
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.
Motion made by: Tammy Porter
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
A. Agenda
B. Minutes of Past Meetings
C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
1. Monthly Financial Statement
2. Activity Financial Statement
3. Lunch Fund Financial Statement
D. Audit and Approval of Claims
1. Bills
6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence
B. Administrative Reports
1. Elementary Principal
2. 6-12 Administrative Report
3. Curriculum Director Report
4. Athletic Director Report
7. Old Business
A. Return to Learn Plan
8. Information Only
9. Action Items
A. Resignations
Approve resignations as presented – none at this time.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
B. Contracts
Approve contracts as presented. Olivia Goettsch – Assistant Girls Basketball coach 1343.30 Molly Henshaw – MS Student Council – 693.00
Motion made by: Tammy Porter
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
10. Discussion Items
A. Board Report
B. Superintendent Report
11. Adjourn the Retiring Board
Mr. Bailey thanked current board members for their time and recognized retiring board members Tammy Porter and Meagan Foresman for serving on the River Valley school district board. The meeting was adjourned at 7:18 pm.
12. Call Organizational Meeting to Order – Board Secretary
The Organizational Meeting was called to order at 7:18 pm.
13. Roll Call
Voting Members Scott Knaack, Board Member Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member Ted Mammen, Board Member Sharlene Duncan, Board Member Jessica Wilson, Board Member Oath of Office was administered to new board members Sharlene Duncan and Jessica Wilson.
14. Election of Board President
A. Oath of Office of Board President
Recommend to approve Ted Mammen as President and administered Oath of Office. Motion made by: Sharlene Duncan Motion seconded by: Bobbie Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved
15. Election of Board Vice President
A. Oath of Vice President
Recommendation to approve Scott Knaack as Vice President and Oath of Office was administered. Motion made by: Jessica Wilson Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved
16. Action Items
A. Student out of state travel
Approve the selected students to attend the NASA Space Settlement Design Competition in Houston, Texas. Motion made by: Scott Knaack Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved
B. School Budget Review Committee Application Request
Approve the request for MSA for Open Enrollment Out and for LEP Instruction Beyond 5 years, in the amounts shown. Increased Open Enrollment – $148,008 LEP Beyond 5 years – $3,035 Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson Voting: Unanimously Approved
C. Message Board Repair/Replacement
Recommend purchasing from Daktronics a new message board with remote access. Includes 5-year warranty. $19,594.55 Motion made by: Scott Knaack Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved
D. Appoint Level 1 Investigator and Alternate
Recommend approving Adam Bisenius and Noah Phillips as Level 1 Investigators. Dana Hanson should be approved as an alternate (in the event a female does not feel comfortable talking to a male). Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack Voting: Unanimously Approved
E. Appoint Title I Coordinator
Approve Noah Phillips as the Title I Coordinator. Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Sharlene Duncan Voting: Unanimously Approved
F. Appoint Title IX Coordinator
Approve Noah Phillips as the Title IX Coordinator Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Sharlene Duncan Voting: Unanimously Approved
G. Appoint Equity Coordinator
Approve Adam Bisenius as the equity coordinator. Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Sharlene Duncan Voting: Unanimously Approved
H. Appoint Homeless Coordinator
Approve Chauntell Geary as the Homeless Coordinator Motion made by: Scott Knaack Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt Voting: Unanimously Approved
I. Board Committee Assignments
Appoint the following Board Committee Assignments 2021-2022
• Negotiations — Scott and Ted
• Buildings and Grounds — Ted and Jessica
• School Improvement — Bobbi and Shar
• Sherman Scholarship — Scott
• Cherokee Liaison — Bobbi
• Woodbury County — Ted
Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson Voting: Unanimously Approved
17. Adjourn
The meeting was adjourned at 7:40 pm. Tentative next meeting to be held December 20th at 6:45 pm. Motion made by: Sharlene Duncan Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson Voting: Unanimously Approved
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
BOARD BILLS — Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES CFS Products 3” Pad Knife – Compatible 268.95
AUTOMATIC DOOR GROUP MILEAGE 346.50
AWARD EMBLEM Shipping/Handling 154.52
BALDWIN, LORI Mileage – Oct 124.32
BISENIUS, ADAM PHONE STIPEND 50.00
CHRONICLE TIMES Elem Lib Chronicle 89.00
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER WASHERS & NUTS 28.40
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER AND SEWER – CONCESSION 354.25
CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING C’VILLE – 12997 120.20
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS & VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 750.00
DON’S PRO SHOP Lettered Plates 94.50
ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. FIRE ALARM INSPECTION 2,040.00
EVANS, TISH FALL IASBO 21 – food 312.38
FORRER, BRITTNI PE Conference Hotel 129.58
GORDON FLESCH STAPLES FOR COPY MACHINE IN WASHTA 242.34
HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL Elkay water filter cartridges 492.09
HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL DOT PHYSICAL FOR SUE KNAACK 136.00
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. PROGRESS BILLING #1 – RTU REPLACE 15,850.00
IOWA BOARD OF EDUCATION EXAMINERS PROCESSING FEE LICENSE B SPEC ED / JOYAN 85.00
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK OCTOBER INTERNET 359.65
JCL SOLUTIONS SHIPPING 970.40
JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183% TAX 571.90
JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. -20 Windshield washer 545.25
JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. SHIPPING 117.74
KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL 188.12
MASKE, JOYANN Activity Books 38.45
MERCY ONE SIOUXLAND OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH TRAVEL TIME TO COMPANIES 153.92
MID-STEP SERVICES OCT. 21 SPEC. ED SERVICES FOR STUDENT 6,300.00
NASCO purple 458.46
NORTHWEST AEA #201921 NW – Intentional Teacher 2021: E 210.00
O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL INC. Starter 444.51
ONE LESS THING Plant Science Curriculum 750.00
ONE SOURCE THE BACK-GROUND CHECK CO. BACK-GROUND CHECK – KHALEN DORSCHNER 20.50
PARROTT, NANCY FCS Supplies 105.64
PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DEF FLUID 2,362.70
PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 150.00
PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC. Shipping 252.74
RADIO TIME BILLING STUDENT CYBER SAFETY 311.00
RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO. ToE Trombone Bk 2 142.32
RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 275.45
RICKS COMPUTERS REPLACE LAMP FOR PROJECTOR IN FCS 2,581.00
SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 8 ELEMENTARY BOOK FAIR 2,270.51
SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. Speede 201.95
SCHOOL SPECIALTY Guidecraft Branch Blocks, Assorted Sizes 64.24
SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE MOUNT, INSTALL & BALANCE 4 TIRES 2,946.73
TEACHBOOST 2021 LICENSE – TEACHER TRAINING & SUPPORT 3,660.00
THOMPSON INNOVATIONS REPLACED 1 BAD CAMERA 300.00
TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE YEAR 2 OF 3 YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT 3,325.00
TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL OCT. PEST CONTROL – CVILLE 150.00
VISA Ramps and Pathways Track Kit 254.55
VOSS LIGHTING shipping charge 227.00
Fund Total: 52,413.10
Checking Account Total: 52,413.10
Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Sabrent 2-slot Flash Card Reader 31.75
CHESTERMAN COMPANY See attached receipt 317.75
FLEET US LLC MISC. FREIGHT CHARGES 535.38
IMAGE MARKET design proof request 1,063.72
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 316.05
STAPLES ADVANTAGE CASH BOX – CONCESSIONS 47.83
VISA GAS FOR FFA TRIP TO STATE CONVENTION 632.81
Fund Total: 2,945.29
Checking Account Total: 2,945.29
Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION
THOMPSON INNNOVATIONS PROX KEYTAG/KEYFOB 1,005.83
Fund Total: 1,005.83
Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)
ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. GYM SOUND ABSORPTION 44,516.70
GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 1,694.02
Fund Total: 46,210.72
Checking Account Total: 47,216.55
Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
HUSSMAN SERVICES CORP. TRIP CHARGE 309.00
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 16,655.34
Fund Total: 16,964.34
Checking Account Total: 16,964.34
ADDITIONAL BOARD BILLS — Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND
ANC DBA LONG LINES OCTOBER PHONE BILL 331.77
FRONTIER OCTOBER PHONE BILL 330.53
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – WASHTA 11,574.36
RESERVE ACCOUNT POSTAGE FOR POSTAGE MACHINE 2,500.00
SANITARY SERVICES OCT. GARBAGE – WASHTA 551.20
SIOUX CITY ART CENTER Perspective Drawing Class 100.00
STEVENSON HARDWARE UPS CHARGES TO RETURN ELEM. MUSIC 26.98
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY BACKPACK PROGRAM REIMBURSEMENT 171.51
Fund Total: 15,586.35
Checking Account Total: 15,586.35
Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
CORRECTIONVILLE CONSIGNMENT SHOP Play Supplies 32.03
DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC CONCESSIONS 239.41
HARRIMAN, WADE 11/15/21 80.00
KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS Krispy Kreme 2,590.80
NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION Registration for National Convention 1,260.00
SAM’S CLUB NACHO CHEESE & POWERADE 25.74
ZAHNLEY, DOUG 11/15/21 80.00
Fund Total: 4,307.98
Checking Account Total: 4,307.98
Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 2,053.48
Fund Total: 2,053.48
Checking Account Total: 2,053.48
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 25, 2021