Ben Flathers

Benjamin J. Flathers, 80, of Correctionville, died November 16, 2021.

Ben was born on September 19, 1941 to Max and Vera (Klingensmith) Flathers. He grew up in the Rock Branch area near Correctionville, where he graduated from high school. He was enlisted in the army reserves from February 1967 to June 1967.

Ben and Bonnie (Beeman) Flathers were united in marriage on July 14, 1967.

Ben was a farmer and entrepreneur. He enjoyed trying new methods of farming and became a farmer/dealer for Nutra-Flo fertilizer, DeKalb seed and Buffalo farm equipment companies. He was inducted in the Ridge Till Hall of Fame.

Ben was very proud to be living on the Flathers’ Family Heritage Farm which was founded in 1867.

He was an active member of Rock Branch United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School classes and was involved in church leadership. He was also on the board of the Rock Branch Fairfield Cemetery.

Ben was a member and chaplain of The Gideons International, and was the leader of distributing Bibles in the local area.

Ben enjoyed church and Gideon activities, as well as spending time with neighbors, friends and family. He also enjoyed fixing up antique cars, antique tractors, buggies and other antiques, and donated several family heirlooms including the covered wagon and log cabin to the Grand Meadows Heritage Center.

Ben had been active in supporting the Woodbury County Fair and 4-H activities through the years. He loved to learn how to do something new and was always willing to extend a helping hand or his time to anyone who needed it.

Ben is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Correctionville; daughter, Julie Ummach of Waukee, Iowa; daughter, Debby (Paul) Koster of Urbandale, Iowa; three granddaughters, Sarah Ummach of Fort Worth, Texas, Rachel Koster of Urbandale, and Anna Koster of Urbandale; and a sister, Nancy Howland of The Villages, Florida.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Vera Flathers.