Blanche Kyle

Blanche Ellen Kyle of Correctionville passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from post-COVID complications.

Services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 26 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Blanche was born on Jan. 15, 1954, in Sioux City to Claude Sr. and LaVina (Sample) Rains. She attended Sioux City public schools. She was a lifelong dedicated worker who retired from Opportunities Unlimited.

She married Eugene Carl Kyle and she was blessed with three daughters and one son. They later divorced.

Blanche loved her family and friends and enjoyed being around them. Her heart was larger than life and her passing has left an enormous void in our hearts. She always said “love you” when leaving family or ending a phone call, you always knew she loved you.

She was a big part in helping raise her grandchildren and a vital part of the lives of her nieces and nephews. Her entire life she rescued and rehabilitated animals. She volunteered with wildlife rehabilitation and often had orphaned animals she nursed until they could be released into the wild. She had pets her entire life that were treated as family. She revered the Saint Brigid of Kildare.

She loved scary movies, animals especially owls and wolves, sandwiches, junk food and coffee.

She is survived by her son, James Kyle; daughters, Susan Kyle Schulz, Martha Kyle and Deanna Kyle Kennedy; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandsons; brother, Claude Jr. (Patricia) Rains; sisters Gail Anfinson, and Linda Barcelou; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved pets, and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two nieces; one nephew; two brothers-in-law; and other loved family.