Bobbie and Barbara Toliver

Bobbie Dean Toliver of Kingsley passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at a local hospital due to coronavirus related complications. Barbara Lee (Holcomb) Toliver passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Happy Siesta Nursing home in Remsen, Iowa.

Services will be at the First Lutheran Church in Kingsley with Reverend Jason Letsche officiating. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the family present. A military graveside service conducted by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 140 of Kingsley. Arrangements are with Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be offered to the family at rhodefh.com.

Bobbie was born on March 1, 1935, in Crawford, Neb., to Howard and Maxine (Dyer) Toliver. Bobbie graduated from Crawford High School in 1953 where he excelled in the sports of baseball, football, and track. After High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1954 to 1958; he was stationed in San Diego, Calif. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Business College in Rapid City, S.D., graduating in 1959.

Barbara was born on March 13, 1935, in Yuma, Colo., to Lemoine (Lee) and Waneta (Westphal). The family moved to Kadoka, S.D., where Barbara grew up on a cattle ranch. She was the the Drum Majorette in her senior year and was a baton twirler throughout her high school years. After graduation she attended Business College in Rapid City, graduating in 1959.

Barbara and Bobbie were united in marriage on March 31, 1956 in Hot Springs, S.D. To this union five children were born: Cheryl, Debra, Douglas, Scott, and Gregory.

The couple took on their favorite role as parents sharing their love of the great outdoors with camping and fishing adventures. Their children were at the center of their lives, never missing a sporting event or activity they were involved in.

Barbara and Bobbie shared their passion of golf with their children and grandchildren – a gift many use to this day. The couple loved to travel with friends and family, using their time share and always looked forward to a new adventure.

In addition to other jobs Bobbie and Barbara owned and operated Toliver Sales & Service for many years. Although semi-retired the couple always found time to volunteer within their community and pursue other hobbies.

Barbara was an accomplished seamstress and ceramics artist. She was active in her church’s quilting circle and delivered Meals on Wheels. Bobbie was active in the American Legion Nash Post 140, and Alcoholics Anonymous, where he was a speaker, mentor, and advocated for those seeking sobriety.

Both were active members of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.

They are survived by their five children, Cheryl (Kevin) Ransom of Denison, Iowa, Debra (Darrell) Leigh of Sioux City, Douglas Toliver of Sac City, Iowa, Scott (Ann) Toliver of Kingsley, and Gregory (Debbie) Toliver of Spirit Lake, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters LaVonna (John) Starks of Midland, Texas, Patty (Mike) Groven of Kadoka; and six nieces and nephews.

They were preceded in death by their parents; and daughter-in-law Kim (Douglas) Toliver.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to all staff at Happy Siesta Nursing Home for taking care of Barbara for the last 18 months. God bless you.