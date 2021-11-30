Gloria Schroeder

Gloria R Schroeder of Tempe, Arizona, formerly of Cushing, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at King of Glory in Tempe, Arizona on December 2nd. A memorial service will be held at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein on Saturday, December 11 at 2:30 PM. with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. A private family burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery.

She was born May 23, 1936, the youngest of nine to August Hunwardsen and Alma Beers in Cushing, Iowa. After moving to Arizona in 1985 they became members of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Tempe. Del preceded her in death in 2002. They were married 48 years.

Gloria started the working world at age 13 as a waitress working her way through high school. Her last job was working as a Credentialing Specialist for Warner Family Practice, which was a job she loved, retiring in 2016. Her employer was the Turner family, of which Susan and her became the best of friends, and her extended family.

Gloria was active in her church serving as an usher and a member of Stitch-A-Smile. She enjoyed traveling back to Iowa, spending time with her family, exercising in the pool, walking, watching the Suns, D-Backs and Cardinals, cruising with the Bryant’s and special times with friends. Her family was the love of her life even though they were miles apart.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Volkert (Lane) of Holstein, IA, Kristi Guttuso (Michael) of New Jersey, Sue Allen (Blair) of Galva, IA; grandchildren, Anne Zobel (Shannon), Jann Murphy (Alex), Juli Johnson (Travis), Nickolas Guttuso (Seana), Kristina and Ashley Guttuso, JD Allen (Jess), and Aric Allen (Lanae). great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elizabeth Zobel, Carly and Chloe Murphy, Addison, Colton and Camden Johnson, Brooke, Cale and Gavin Allen, McKenna and Briar Allen and Addison and Michael Guttuso.

She is also survived by siblings, Marge Weghorst and Shirley Leinbaugh.