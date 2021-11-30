Maureen Anderson

Maureen Ellen Anderson, age 75, of Sheldon, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Her funeral service was held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Father Siby Punnoose and Father Tim Hogan officiating.

Maureen Ellen Anderson was born in Omaha, Nebraska, November 10, 1946. She was the eldest daughter of M.F. (Mike) and Myva (Thompson) Anderson. She was educated in Sheldon, Iowa, graduating from both St. Patrick Grade School and Sheldon Community High School. She graduated from Briar Cliff College, (now University) in Sioux City, Iowa.

After graduation, Maureen taught junior high and high school vocal music at Lawton-Bronson schools for 31 years. Her first goal was to be a good teacher, helping students to develop their own love of music. The second goal, maybe unknown even to her, was to express her deep faith by the way she lived. She accomplished both goals.

She is survived by two sisters, Margaret, and Yvonne (Vonnie) Anderson both of Sheldon, one aunt, Esther (Anderson) Waldo of Colorado Springs, Colorado, numerous cousins, and faithful friends.

Her parents preceded her in death, as did aunts, uncles, and cousins.