Ray Clause

Raymond E. Clause, age 85, Moville, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the AbiliT Senior Living of Lawton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Moville with Rev. Harold E. Werley officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. by the Masonic Trial Lodge #532 of Moville. A live-steaming of the service will be provided through the funeral home website on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church of Moville.