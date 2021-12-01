Court Notice — City of Anthon vs. Jackie & Jose Bautista, Louis DeVries, American Accounts & Advisors, City of Sioux City

Public Notice

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

CITY OF ANTHON, Petitioner, vs. JACKIE L. BAUTISTA, JOSE E. BAUTISTA, ALL OCCUPANTS, A.A.A. COLLECTIONS, INC., LOUIS DEVRIES, THE STATE OF IOWA, AMERICAN ACCOUNTS & ADVISERS, INC., THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY, and FIG Series 2021-428, LLC, Respondents.

CASE NO.: EQCV 199461

ORIGINAL NOTICE

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

You are hereby notified that there is now on file in the office of the clerk of the above court a Petition in the above-entitled action, a copy of which petition is attached hereto. The Petitioner’s attorney is Allyson C. Dirksen of the Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C., whose address is 1128 Historic Fourth Street, P.O. Box 3086, Sioux City, Iowa 51102.

You are further notified that unless, within 20 days after service of this original notice upon you, you serve, and within a reasonable time thereafter file a motion or answer, in the Iowa District Court for Woodbury County, at the courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

(SEAL)

__________________________

CLERK OF THE ABOVE COURT

Woodbury County Courthouse

Sioux City, Iowa 51101

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 712-279-6035. (If you’re hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942).

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 2, 2021