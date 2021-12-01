Lawton City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — November 17, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

November 17, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on November 17, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30 p.m.

Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Nelsen, and Saunders. Otto arrived at the meeting around 5:35pm. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, city attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Tom Grafft, CJ Gross, Chad Sitzmann, Carla Eidenshink, and Lori Hummel.

Agenda: Mayor Pedersen asks the council to jump to waste water improvement discussion from General Business immediately following Public Forum.

Mayor Pedersen administered the Oath of Office to John Nelsen who was elected November 2nd to fill the council vacancy left by Hennings. Clerk administered the Oath of Office to Jesse Pedersen who was elected November 2nd to fill the mayor vacancy left by Nitzschke.

Public Forum: Carla Eidenshink asked why the flags were not up for Veteran’s Day. Mayor responded that it was an error on the city crew.

Wastewater Facility Improvements: Tom Grafft and CJ Gross from I&S Group (ISG) updated the council on wastewater facility improvement plan options. After lengthy discussion, council requested more detailed information before any decisions are made.

Sheriff’s Report: The WCSO conducted directed patrols totaling 28 hours and 46 minutes, and 8 calls for service. Deputies also spent 4.25 hours doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Fire Report: None given.

Clerk Report: Clerk reported all annual reports are done and will be submitted by 12/1. Preparation for the FY23 budget will begin. Clerk attended the IMFOA spring conference and the IA League of Cities budget workshop. No complaints or building permits were submitted. Received a $200 donation to the fire department. One household applied and was accepted for the LIHWAP program that was approved last month. A few residents are doing a little more research into the preliminary FEMA flood maps that were released. The Woodbury County Auditor called to let us know and will need approval for voting precinct changes. City hall will be closed 11/25 and 11/26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Received the webcams from the CARES technology program that were ordered.

Mayor Report: Mayor Pedersen reported working with Eric at KC Engineering regarding the proposed building project. Partnered with resident about the complaint that was received last month. There was a tree that fell onto a vehicle during the strong winds this past week. Partnered with a resident who is interested in starting a new community group. Received multiple “thank you’s” about the yard waste disposal site. After multiple incidents the city will no longer be allowing tree contractors to dump trees and limbs at the city site: it is for resident use only now. Partnered with Richardson regarding sewer for his new building. Carla Eidenshink asked about bringing trees to pile. Lori Hummel asked about leaves at park.

Mayor will be scheduling another ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ event, and doing employee evaluations.

Public Works Report: Director reported equipment is ready for winter weather. Tarring was completed on Elm St. W Creek concrete work by the culvert is getting finished up. Don Grigg memorial bench will be installed now that the concrete is finished. Tree stumps were ground.

Attorney Report: Attorney Metcalf reported his email has been spotty lately. There have been discussions amongst municipal attorneys about city councils donating funds to non-profits. Metcalf advises the council that they need to state the public purpose and some traceability for funds. Metcalf also reported that he will be having his partner helping out in the future with more city items.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Heiss, second by Nelsen to approve the minutes of the October 13, 2021 regular meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the November disbursements, October claims for payment, and financial reports. Baltushis asked if the tool inventory was updated. Saunders asked about a payment distribution invoice. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Sitzmann: Metcalf updated the council regarding the recommendation from the city insurance carrier. Metcalf agrees with ICAP and recommends the council takes no action on the matter. Chad Sitzmann asked why he should be responsible for the issue. Metcalf stated the city was not negligent in the matter, the city is immune and the public is not responsible for what happened. Council took no action.

City Building: The city did not get awarded MRHD grant funds for the project. Bids for the building were extended until Friday, November 19. Bids will be opened at city hall at 3:30pm. Council set public hearing to take action on bids for December 8 at the regular meeting. Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to set a public hearing for December 8 at 5:30pm. Carla Eidenshink addressed the council with a couple questions. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Maintenance Building: Discussion on current Quonset building. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve up to $20,000 to install insulation and a heater into Quonset building, after 3 bids are sought and contingent that it can get done this year. Motion carried 4-1 vote with Baltushis voting nay.

Water Meter: Discussion on water meter reader purchase. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the purchase of new handheld receiver and software to read water meters each month, for a total of $15,300. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Sidewalks: Mayor Pedersen reported meeting with a group of residents to discuss the results of the sidewalk audit that was done and brainstormed ideas on how to help residents fund fixing their sidewalks. They will be further discussing the issues and will bring back to the council for future action.

Annual Financial Report: Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the FY21 Annual Financial Report as presented. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Annual Street Finance Report: Motion by Nelsen, second by Saunders to approve the FY21 Annual Street Finance Report as presented. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Resolution 2021-17

RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE ANNUAL URBAN RENEWAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021

Resolution passed with all members voting aye.

Christmas Lighting Contest: Council thanks Gill Hauling for donating prize money again. Council sets judging day for December 12 and will keep same categories and prize amounts as previous years’. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to set the Christmas lighting contest for 2021. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Fireworks: Council will keep the hours and days as previously published. Asked clerk to re-share with public.

Humane Society Contract: Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve Humane Society Contract for 2022. Motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Otto, second by Heiss to adjourn the meeting at 7:35pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

