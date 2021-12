Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — November 22, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, Hamann

Absent: Mead

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:01 PM.

II. Communications – A special thank you to Matt Mead for serving on the school board for 4 years. Matt will receive a plaque and a lifetime activity pass for his service.

III. Consent Agenda: General $203,842.63; Management $10,884.64; Debt $300; Activity $34,522.64; Hot Lunch $85,741.22; Infrastructure $84,638.13; Extra & Hourly Pay $139,669.

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Review of Official Report of School Election Votes – School Board Secretary Klingensmith reviewed the canvas of votes and named Karen Kennedy, Dale Wimmer, and Jana Hamman duly elected.

V. Adjournment of Retiring Board – President Wimmer adjourned the retiring board at 7:09 PM

NEW BOARD

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the new board to order at 7:09 PM

Klingensmith administered the oath of office to Kennedy, Wimmer, and Hamman

Schram nominated Wimmer as Board President; seconded by Kennedy. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Kennedy nominated Streck as Board Vice President; seconded by Schram. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Klingensmith administered the oath of office to President Wimmer and Vice President Streck.

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings – none

B. NWAEA Board of Directors Election- none

C. SBRC Allowable Growth – Schram moved and Hamman seconded to approve $123,016 in allowable growth for the SBRC application. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Policy 210.2-Regular Meeting Time- Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to keep policy 210.2 the same (board meetings 2nd Monday of the month at 7:00pm unless there are conflicts with other activities that night). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Approval of Lighting Bid for Anthon Building – Schram moved and Hamman seconded to table this item until next month.

5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Approval of Athletic Facility Expenditure – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the purchase of windscreens along the athletic fields in Mapleton for $10,200. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Approval of Vehicle Purchase – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the purchase of three new buses from Hoglund Bus with a delivery date of August 2022. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Discussion Items

A. Disaggregated Enrollment Data – Mr. Thelander discussed several different elements of the district’s current student demographic data with the board.

B. Five-Year Facilities Plan – Mr. Thelander reviewed current and anticipated SAVE and PPEL revenue and a plan and a proposed plan for obligating and saving those funds over the next five years.

IV. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report

C. Certified Enrollment

D. ACT Report – not available at this time.

V. Announcements

A. Next meeting – December 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM in Anthon

VII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:31 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS — 11/22/21 GENERAL

1000 PETALS SUPPLIES 111.14

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 5,175.00

AMERICAN LEGION MCNIFF POST #389 DONATIONS 114.00

AMERICAN RED CROSS SUPPLIES 64.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,534.09

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 148.50

BOGGS, SHELLEY REIMBURSEMENT 26.51

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 606.32

BRIGHT SOLUTIONS FOR DYSLEXIA SUPPLIES 314.95

BUCK, HARRY REIMBURSEMENT 24.96

BUSINEES PROFESSIONAL EDUCATORS OF AMERICA REGISTRATION 25.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 685.89

CENTURYLINK PHONE 364.40

CHRISTENSEN, CALEB REIMBURSEMENT 392.87

CHRISTENSEN, JESSICA REIMBURSEMENT 84.95

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 15,787.97

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 29,372.18

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 969.77

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 33.76

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 152.59

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR 70.65

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 19.90

DAKOTA POTTERS SUPPLY, LLC SUPPLIES 171.00

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 422.94

DEMCO SUPPLIES 212.15

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,350.00

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 171.60

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 325.00

FIRST SECURITY BANK SUPPLIES 150.00

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 160.00

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRES 3,594.96

HALLOWELL, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 42.75

HB SERVICES SUPPLIES.. 750.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 1,529.50

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 7,585.00

HECHT, COLLEEN SERVICES 20.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 326.04

Holiday Inn – Northwest TRAVEL 97.44

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 6,249.51

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 594.00

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PHYSICAL 136.00

ICAN SUPPLIES 257.50

INNOVATIONS ASSOCIATES SUPPLIES 155.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 73.18

IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK 1,000.00

IA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 207.50

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELING ASSOC MEMBERSHIP 210.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 376.79

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 442.23

JANSEN, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 155.68

KAUFMAN, EVIE REIMBURSEMENT 162.12

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 8,000.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 368.94

KRYGER GLASS SERVICES 416.93

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 354.12

LUCKY LUKE, LLC. SUPPLIES 92.49

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC TRANSPORTATION 1,014.38

MAPLETON BP FUEL 936.73

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 570.22

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 89.48

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 915.91

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 730.85

MCGRAW-HILL SUPPLIES 2,951.31

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICAL 299.77

MERCY ONE PHYSICAL 127.00

MID IOWA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REGISTRATION 100.00

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 51.48

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 810.46

NASCO SUPPLIES 614.10

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 8,317.32

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 464.65

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 748.82

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 61.62

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 100.38

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,021.22

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 5,371.33

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 62.95

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. SUPPLIES 1,800.00

RESILITE SPORTS PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLIES 682.86

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 7,252.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 165.09

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 452.89

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 227.79

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 632.90

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 965.81

SUNNYBROOK SUPPLIES 75.00

TERRY, JENNA REIMBURSEMENT 620.17

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 533.12

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 125,790.60

UTTERBACK, ROD REIMBURSEMENT 588.21

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 264.12

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE TRAINING 400.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 969.14

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 17.93

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 201.92

Fund Total: 203,842.63

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE INSURANCE 1,288.10

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 9,596.54

Fund Total: 10,884.64

DEBT SERVICE

UMB BANK BANK FEES 300.00

Fund Total: 300.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 110.00

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SERVICES 500.00

AMERICAN POP CORN COMPANY SUPPLIES.. 158.00

ARKFELD, MARK OFFICIAL 150.00

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 225.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES 500.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 183.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 445.20

COWLEY, ANNE OFFICIAL 200.00

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL 300.00

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,996.00

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 160.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 206.69

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 23.50

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE CONCESSIONS 160.00

FITZPATRICK, DARLENE REIMBURSEMENT 55.36

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 156.49

GOETTSCH, ERIC OFFICIAL 225.00

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 40.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 4,960.75

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 75.00

Holiday Inn – Northwest TRAVEL 194.88

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 873.68

ID APPAREL INC. SUPPLIES 466.00

IOWA ASSN FFA DUES 1,565.00

IOWA BPA BPA 330.00

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP 75.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 50.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 2,730.80

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 130.03

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 130.00

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 510.00

KOHN, ANGIE OFFICIAL 200.00

KOHN, JEFF OFFICIAL 200.00

KUHL, DAVID OFFICIAL 115.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 115.00

MEYER, JONATHAN OFFICIAL 115.00

MISSOURI VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 155.00

MONELL, JILL OFFICIAL 110.00

MUSFELDT, JACOB OFFICIAL 115.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA DUES 904.00

OA/BCIG CSD ENTRY FEE 80.00

OMNI CHEER CHEERLEADING 550.79

PASH, DALE OFFICIAL 135.00

PERSON, DR. RYAN SERVICES 100.00

RIDGE VIEW COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 200.00

SAMS CLUB SUPPLIES.. 1,574.47

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 172.48

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 51.40

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 1,000.55

SHARP, MAUREEN REIMBURSEMENT 164.04

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN CSD ENTRY FEE 115.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SCALE TEST 100.00

SPORTS FACILITIES GROUP, INC. SUPPLIES 319.96

TIREVOLD, LEA REIMBURSEMENT 113.30

TOWNE, RENEE OFFICIAL 400.00

TRI-CENTER HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 120.00

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 873.38

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 4,045.00

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 115.00

WESSLING, DOUG OFFICIAL 450.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 2,931.89

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 165.00

WORKS OF HEART CHEER SUPPLIES 246.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG OFFICIAL 225.00

Fund Total: 34,522.64

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BANKS, ELAINE REIMBURSEMENT 13.25

BEERY, SARAH REIMBURSEMENT 36.25

BERNING, LORI REIMBURSEMENT 8.05

BOOCK, KATHIE REIMBURSEMENT 6.25

BOUSTEAD, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 16.20

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 24.60

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 36.25

CHASE, NATALIA REIMBURSEMENT 36.60

COLEMAN, NIKKI REIMBURSEMENT 18.12

CRAMER, JAN REIMBURSEMENT 71.40

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 35.91

FUNDERMANN, TAMMY REIMBURSEMENT 49.30

GALE, TERRY REIMBURSEMENT 69.80

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 5.50

HANDKE, CRAIG REIMBURSEMENT 15.65

HART, MICHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 7.00

HAYWORTH, NANCY REIMBURSEMENT 10.50

HERNANDEZ, TASHA REIMBURSEMENT 21.80

HILAND DAIRY MILK 3,031.73

KROHN, JUDY REIMBURSEMENT 32.20

KUNZE, PATTI REIMBURSEMENT 55.20

LANSINK, DIANE REIMBURSEMENT 79.05

MAIER, KRISTINE REIMBURSEMENT 13.40

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 38,801.77

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 30,588.93

NEUBAUM, ARON REIMBURSEMENT 68.10

PESTER, SHELI REIMBURSEMENT 122.15

PROMES, MARISSA REIMBURSEMENT 12.75

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 183.82

STEINHOFF, WHITNEY REIMBURSEMENT 13.00

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSEMENT 22.64

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 12,141.95

THIES, LEANNE REIMBURSEMENT 29.50

TRUCKE, SHANNON REIMBURSEMENT 15.85

WEBER, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 40.65

ZAMAGO, MYRNA REIMBURSEMENT 6.10

Fund Total: 85,741.22

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 3,412.16

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SERVICES 2,899.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 490.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 3,755.71

HAPARA INC. CHROMEBOOK SOFTWARE 2,520.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 3,000.00

INNOVATIVE LABORATORY SYSTEMS, INC. FURNITURE 1,025.00

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 3,770.00

LAKEPORT HEATING AND COOLING HVAC 50,265.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,110.80

PQL SUPPLIES 113.00

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 1,950.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 630.89

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 6,223.81

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 161.00

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 1,187.00

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 124.76

Fund Total: 84,638.13

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 2, 2021