Public Hearing Notice

Plymouth County

The Plymouth County temporary redistricting and reprecincting commission is required to hold a public hearing on the proposed Board of Supervisor district plan and proposed voting precinct plan due to the 2020 census. The public hearing is set for Wednesday, December 8th at 3:00 pm, to be held in the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors meeting room.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 2, 2021