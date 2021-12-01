Probate — James Zellmer

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN O. ZELLMER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056366

Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Alvin O. Zellmer, Deceased, who died on or about April 9, 2021.

You are hereby notified that on November 17, 2021, the last will and testament of Alvin O. Zellmer, deceased, bearing date of October 9, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on 11/30/2021

James Zellmer, Proponent

Attorney for estate

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

ryan.beardshear@movillelawoffice.com

Date of second publication

December 9, 2021

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Probate Code Section 305

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021