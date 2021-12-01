Woodbury Central School Board Meeting — November 22, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Retiring Board Meeting

November 22, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on November 22, 2021 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm in the high school library.

Members present Nelson, Steffen, Reblitz, Cross, Thomsen, Lloyd, Koele. Absent: None.

Visitors: Chet Verschoor, Nicky Metcalf, Shyla Bremer, Susan Bock, Kelsey Schramm, Reese Gruis, Taylor Ploen, Chase Sypersma, Faith Lambert.

Agenda: Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the Oct. 11, 2021 and Nov. 1, 2021 minutes approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to approve bills in the amounts of $41,768.36 from the General Fund, $134298.69 from the PPEL Fund, $22,606.79 from the Sales Tax Fund, $7,601.53 from the Activity Fund, and $23,047.37 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $33,670.51 from the General Fund, $210,980.53 from the PPEL Fund, $12,831.65 from the Activity Fund and $991.93 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Review of Votes: Board Secretary, Christen Howrey, reviewed the Nov. 2nd vote totals as follows: for three 4 year terms the winning votes were Donny Reblitz-140, Clint Thomsen-185 and Jeremy Cross-199, for the 2 year vacancy – Chet Verschoor-180. Thanks to Brad Koele for his many years of service to the school district!

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn the retiring board meeting at 7:36 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Woodbury Central School

Annual Organizational Meeting

November 22, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on November 22, 2021 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:37 pm in the high school library.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to strike Item C(ii) under Policies and Procedures and approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Oath of Office: Oath of Office given by Board Secretary, Christen Howrey, to new board member, Chet Verschoor.

Election of President: Nominations opened, member Nelson was nominated by Cross, second by Thomsen.

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen that nominations cease. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd, to elect Nelson with unanimous consent. With no objections, motion carried.

• Nelson given oath of office read by Howrey.

Election of Vice President: Nominations opened, member Steffen was nominated by Reblitz, second by Lloyd.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor, that nomination cease. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen, to elect Steffen with unanimous consent. With no objections, motion carried.

• Steffen given oath of office read by Howrey.

Meetings: Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to set the regular meeting for the next year on the 2nd Monday of the month, except for December which will be the 2nd Tues. and a time and place of 7:30 in the High School Library. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none

Focus on Education: FFA members, Chase Sypersma, Taylor Ploen, and Reese Gruis, talked about the National Convention attended.

Reports: Mrs. Lambert: report, Mrs. Metcalf – P.I.E. meeting, conferences, Mr. Bormann (absent)-Community Service Day discussed, Mr. Glackin – Report, choosing books for TAG Battle of the Books Competition.

Policies/Procedures:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the 2021-22 open enrollment request of Amaya Pike (RV) for Dale Pike, Jr. (9) to attend WC. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve the review of Board Policy 507.9 School Wellness as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Lloyd-presented the priority list of the Buildings & Grounds Committee meeting.

* Proposed by Cross to split the items and all board members take projects to get quotes. Not acted upon.

* Glackin will bring numbers at an upcoming board meeting. Possibly a special meeting.

• Update on MS Gym by Cross and Glackin

• Sign on East side of building on new addition. Backing board will need to be added on the inside of the building to support sign. This will be a change order to come from Nelson Comm. Construction.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve the Camera System update – 6 cameras added inside building, Weight Room cameras inside will be replaced and outside cameras repositioned, adding a server and 2 parking lot cameras.

Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve the purchase of wrestling mat underlayment for $4258.82. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve painting of the exterior stage black at a cost of $1,305.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve installation of sprinkler system in the grass area east of the large parking lot and to table the installation of sprinkler system around the building until a plan can be made for possible landscaping. Motion carried, 5 voting in favor, Cross voting against.

Personnel

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to accept the resignation of Shawna Dennison from FB Cheer Coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to offer contracts to Larissa Crow for para educator position at 7.5 hrs per day at $12.24 per hour. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to adopt the following resolution: The district’s administration is authorized to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for the modified supplemental amount of $42,288 for open enrolled out students who were not included in the district’s previous year certified enrollment count. Roll call vote: Ayes – Steffen, Nelson, Reblitz, Thomsen, Verschoor, Cross, Lloyd. Nays – none. President Nelson declared the Motion carried.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the sale of the 2008 Silver Suburban on govdeals.com listing no more than 21 days. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Reblitz asked if Weight Room FOB Door was working now – Glackin confirmed it is. Discussion on HS gym floor being slick, IASB delegate and annual convention review by Cross/Lloyd.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomson, second by Reblitz to adjourn at 9:50 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 2, 2021