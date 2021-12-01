Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 9, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 11/09/2021

Access Systems Lease 105258 lease 165.03

Ace Refrigeration 1472 fridge maintenance 112.00

ADP Screening 104672 August Background Checks 64.00

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 95,219.81

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail project – profess 49.00

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Radiator tank-Dump truck 272.04

American Septic 105419 Septic tank clean out 330.00

Anthon Community Center 10800 Precinct Rent 75.00

APCO International 103390 Sedivy membership renew 192.00

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030257 1,200.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 41.27

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Baker Group 104718 28th Street project 8,300.00

Baker Group 500426 Jail project – project 50,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Beacom, Coleen 104785 PEO Costs 207.84

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Danbury tower pest 310.00

Boiler Room Service 100571 Maintenance; Buildings 578.00

Bomgaars Shop Tools 379.46

Bubke, Susan 500733 L-B(C274)–73-97 500.00

Buckingham, James 500208 PEO Costs 64.95

Calhoun Burns & Assoc 1737 2021 Bridge Inspection 2,569.65

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 109.56

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 89.95

Certified Testing S 500526 Jail project – testing 3,238.00

CHN Garbage Service Garbage service OC21/L 1,862.51

Christensen, Ashley 500174 Mileage Reimbursement 49.50

Clark, Pamela 103902 Mileage Reimbursement 24.64

Coban Technologies 500134 Contractual Services 3,125.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Bath Tissue 542.97

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts & Labor #405 11,974.35

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Lumber and hardware/Li 301.40

Correctionville, City of Water 10.55

Cott Systems Inc. 104074 Monthly hosted online 275.00

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Ricoh Maint Contract 225.32

Creative Product 103739 Dare Supplies 566.00

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 36.14

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 40.00

Danbury Review 62875 BOS Subscription Renew 18.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,805.91

Dennis Supply Fan motor 11.76

Don Groves Repair Whelen Inner Edge Kits 12,725.00

ECI Systems 105272 Cameras & Security System 3,407.46

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor 17.14

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades #217 1,512.00

Falk, Lanette PEO Training 0.00

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 40.96

Fedex 81003 Metering Contract/Post 9.03

FiberComm 99390 Acct #49985-2/Phone 55.65

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gasoline – Moville 2,899.37

GCC Alliance Concrete 102060 Cement 1,200.00

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 Jail project – construct 74,468.59

Grieve, Mike 500732 Runner Costs 50.98

Guardian Alliance 500528 Professional Services 52.00

Guggenmos Construct 98628 Labor & material for 2.. 1,885.77

Hair, Daniel 500524 Mileage Reimbursement 31.36

Heidman Law Firm 105425 General Matters 192.50

Hill***, Faye E. Mileage 21.28

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030334 107.10

Hobart Sales & Serv 104549 Dishmachine repair 201.43

Home Depot Pro 105875 Snake auger 412.73

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp-Jackie 1,031.75

Innovational Water Hydronic system treatment 1,050.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,463.00

Interstate Battery 133771 Battery for emergency 352.80

Iowa Municipalities Installment 5- Work Co 29,092.00

Iowa Prison Ind. 160784 Envelopes 780.00

Iowa State University 122721 2021 Winter Maintenance 65.00

ISSDA Dues Garrett 50.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #205 441.27

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 2,681.10

Jebro Inc. 142321 AMZ Materials 2,465.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnsen, Dorothy L 101310 Void Stale Date 11/09 -36.32

Johnston Excavating Dozer & excavator work 9,860.00

Johnstone Supply Glycol 487.42

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 E/A Matters 130.75

LA Carlson Contract 267488 Crane rental on box cut 4,600.00

L G Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 283.88

Loffler Companies 500177 HR Lanier Printer Cont 508.20

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Starcomm internet 64.37

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 2,243.10

Main, Deborah 105131 PEO Training 36.32

Maxfield, Barbara 104924 PEO Costs 197.20

Menards K9 expenses 491.41

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 17,052.24

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #201 1,622.27

Moriarty, Glenda 103631 PEO Costs 125.00

Moville, City of 167600 Precinct Rent 91.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 New Equipment #317 553,419.40

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 739.91

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts 100.13

Overhead Door of Sioux 181025 Garage door remotes (2).. 96.00

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 18,529.18

Physicians Claims Corp 99161 Professional Services 280.00

Pinkley, Roger PEO Costs 144.00

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #44 161.92

Radio Time Billing 105861 Radio ads-Veterans Sal 311.00

Record Printing 194837 Mass Mailing Envelopes 133.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clean out septic tank 462.00

Ruba, Patricia 201619 PEO Costs 144.00

Ruble, Mary 104414 PEO Costs 155.00

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 430.36

Schroder, Lorraine 100398 PEO Hospital Board Cost 101.42

Schumacher Elevator 207547 Annual elevator maint 989.40

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Security National Bank 208797 Conolly: state school 4,865.27

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Publication 683.08

Service Master Rest 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Anthon Little Courthouse 567.32

Simoni***, Michael 500608 Reimb for K9 purchase 875.00

Sioux City Communit 214000 WCICC Communication.. 100.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 LGL#34773 100.86

Sioux City Treas. (213400) Wages/Compensation 31,062.32

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,262.15

Sioux Sales Co. Uniforms 89.90

Siouxland Expo Center 105873 County Pledge 150,000.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Padlock 50.70

Siouxland Mental Health Mildred Anderson Estate 3,929.16

Sirchie Finger Print 260 Equip Maint 312.00

Standard Insurance 500112 November Insurance..10,982.97

Staples (Box 900103) 100895 Office Supplies 546.47

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 653.90

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Labor #503 505.47

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 21,463.47

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 2,770.00

Thiesen, Thomas 105267 Mileage Reimbursement 94.08

Thomas***, Melissa 104839 Travel Reimbursement 235.20

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Parts #927 97.00

US Bank (STL-MO) October 2021 Statement 2,761.51

Vander Werff and Assoc. 100125 Appraisal report/Zook.. 2,450.00

Vanguard Appraisals vcs 775.00

Verizon Connect 500622 GPS Equipment & Service 929.35

Wall of Fame 102557 staff uniforms 102.55

Wellmark Blue Cross Wellmark October EOM 228,043.83

West Branch Construct 500697 Little Sioux Gravel 25,031.82

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #421 31.15

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 469.78

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,088.90

Widman, Elizabeth A 102399 PEO Hospital Board Cost 154.66

Wigman Co. Faucets (2) 154.36

Woodbury County Emerg 104689 Tax allocation 8,817.67

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Bolts 327.62

———————————————–

Grand Total: 1,633,660

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 2, 2021