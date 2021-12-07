Helen Sargisson

Helen Henrietta Eveyln (Roepke) Sargisson, 98, of Kingsley, peacefully left this Earth on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

A celebration of life for Helen and Leland Sargisson was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, located at 1801 Morningside Ave in Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Helen was born, the first of two children, on Aug. 8, 1923 in Kingsley to Henry and Elfrieda (Porsch) Roepke.

Soon after graduation from Lawton High School she married the love of her life, Leland Paul Sargisson. This was a union of over 75 years and included three children: Charlene, Leland Jr., and Myron.

Leland and Helen farmed near Kingsley for many years where Helen was a career wife, homemaker and mom. Always caring for, laughing with and feeding her family. She took pride in good cooking and making everyone feel welcomed. She loved to travel and spent many good times at Lake Okoboji, Canada, California, Idaho, and Texas.

Helen was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church for over 50 years and many years active member of Eastern Star of Kingsley. She served as Worthy Matron in 1971 and 1972.

After retiring from farming Helen and Leland P. spent 17 years traveling between their homes in Mission, Texas, and Wabigoon, Canada. Helen’s ill health brought them back to Kingsley where she resided until going to the Kingsley Specialty Care.

Bingo friends will miss Helen’s enthusiastic playing, coffee friends will miss her sense of humor, and she would want her dancing friends to “Keep the Last Dance for Me.”

She is survived by her children, Charlene (Chuck) Wikstrom, Leland Jr. (Cheryl) Sargisson, and Myron (Mary) Sargisson; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elfrieda Roepke; brother, Darrell Roepke; husband, Leland P; and two nephews, Darrell Dean and Gary Roepke.

Helen’s family would like to thank staff at Kingsley Specialty Care and Hospice workers for their loving care and kindness.