Joan I. Beckstrom, 95, of Hornick, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at a hospital in Onawa, Iowa.

Services were held 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6 at the Holly Springs Bible Fellowship Church. Burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Joan Beckstrom was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Audubon, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Alice (Anderson) Schwab. She graduated from Guthrie Center. Joan moved to Omaha and worked for the Rail Road.

She moved to Clarks, Nebraska, and in 1946, married Gerald Beckstrom. Together they made their home in Clarks, moving to the Hornick area to farm in 1949.

For 43 years, Joan worked at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa. Gerald died in 1999. She was a member of Holly Springs Bible Fellowship Church, Women’s Neighborhood Club, and liked to listen to preaching on the radio. She enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her three children, Donald (Kathy) Beckstrom of Carroll, Iowa, Ronald (Shelly) Beckstrom of Pierson, Iowa, and Marilyn (Larry) Kahman of Sioux City; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Schwab of Onawa, Iowa.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one great-great grandchild; and two brothers, Gerald and Jimmy.