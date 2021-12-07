Lawton City Council Minutes — December 1, 2021

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

December 1, 2021 — 7:00pm

The Lawton city council met in special session at 7:00pm on December 1, 2021, at Lawton city hall. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 7:05pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Nelsen, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, and Nick Roth.

Agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

General Business: Council discussed in-depth the financial costs associated with the new building project, and how city funds could pay for the expenses. Options to improve the current maintenance shed were presented.

Council conversed how a new building would affect future projects, including street reconstruction. Council also discussed the wastewater facility improvements that were presented at the last regular city council meeting. It was moved by Nelsen, second by Baltushis to adjourn the meeting around 8:45pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

